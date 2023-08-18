Ex-James Harden’s Team Looms as Knicks’ Rival in Blockbuster Trade

James Harden’s former team, the Houston Rockets, looms as a potential New York Knicks‘ rival in pursuing his Philadelphia 76ers co-star Joel Embiid should he follows him in demanding a trade.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic linked Embiid to the Rockets because of his strong ties with their new coach Ime Udoka.

“Obviously, the New York angle is there, but another team is Houston as well just because of the bond between Joel and Ime and just that situation where they’ve added [veteran players],” Iko said on The Athletic NBA Show.

Udoka spent a season (2019-20) with the 76ers as an assistant coach before he moved to the Brooklyn Nets, where he also worked with Harden. But even in that short period, Udoka formed a strong bond with Embiid.

Proof of this is getting invited to Embiid’s wedding, where Knicks president Leon Rose, the superstar’s former agent, was also present.

Harden was angling to return to Houston until the Rockets hired Udoka. Then they pivoted to adding championship point guard Fred VanVleet on a much cheaper contract than paying Harden the maximum contract he was seeking. They have also added Dillon Brooks, surrounding their young core led by Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. veteran leadership.

While Udoka’s first head coaching job in Boston ended in a one-season suspension for “crude language” in his talks with a female subordinate, he took the Celtics to the NBA Finals. He even led the eventual 2021-22 champion Golden State Warriors in the series before folding in six games.

The Rockets are hoping to accelerate their timeline with Udoka now in charge. Cashing in their draft capital, which they netted in the Harden trade with the Nets, for Embiid would be a home run.

But if the 76ers do not want to go the full rebuild route and re-start “The Process” again should Embiid demand a trade, the Knicks’ combination of rising players and draft picks could be more appealing than what the Rockets can offer.

However, Embiid has yet to demand a trade even after Harden publicly roasted their general manager Daryl Morey. Only time will tell if Embiid gets tired of the Philadelphia drama.

Knicks Picked to Make NBA Finals

ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks has the Knicks as his early favorites to win the Eastern Conference next season. He views the game between the Knicks and the re-tooled Phoenix Suns on November 26 as an early preview of next year’s NBA Finals.

“Star power versus roster continuity,” Marks said in a roundtable discussion with his ESPN colleagues. “Yes, I have penciled in both teams as my early favorites to represent each conference in June.”

The Knicks did only one minor move this offseason, replacing Obi Toppin with another member of the Villanova championship team Donte DiVincenzo. They are banking on the reunion of rising star Jalen Brunson, elite role player Josh Hart and DiVincenzo to enhance further the culture they have been patiently building.

The Knicks came two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals even with their two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle playing with a bum ankle.

Knicks Opens New Season Against Celtics

The Knicks will face their Atlantic Division rivals Boston Celtics in their season opener on October 25 at Madison Square Garden.

Unlike the Knicks, the Celtics, who also fell short last season, made a significant move. They traded away former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and added ex-Knicks lottery pick Kristaps Porzingis.

The oft-injured Porzingis is currently nursing plantar fasciitis though he is expected to be ready by training camp.