Knicks Favorite to Land Reigning MVP After James Harden Called Daryl Morey ‘Liar’

The New York Knicks have been installed as the odds-on favorites to land reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid if he asks for a trade out of Philadelphia amid the widening rift between his co-star James Harden and 76ers President Daryl Morey.

Bookies.com’s NBA future odds pegged the Knicks as +600 favorites or with an implied probability of 14.3% to become Embiid’s next team for the 2024-25 season. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Knicks’ across-the-borough rival Brooklyn Nets are tied at +750 or an 11.8% implied probability of landing Embiid.

The latest odds came on the heels of Harden publicly roasting Morey during his basketball camp in China, where he said in a viral video, “Daryl Morey is a liar. I will never be a part of an organization he is part of.”

Embiid quietly made his move on Tuesday, removing the word “Processing…” and the location, “Philadelphia, PA,” on his Twitter (now rebranded as “X”) bio.

Normally I think this isn’t worth paying attention to at all but Joel Embiid is too online and calculated that I think it is worth mentioning Embiid removed “Processing…” and the location “Philadelphia, PA” from his Twitter bio pic.twitter.com/P1dBLLtckf — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) August 15, 2023

Embiid’s future in Philadelphia became the subject of speculation following his comments about competing for a championship “whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else” at The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival last month.

Joel Embiid: “I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/lyzkz3eHhf — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 17, 2023

Before Harden publicly declared war against Morey, Embiid’s mindset was “to give everything he has to the Sixers this year,” according to ESPN’s NBA senior reporter Ramona Shelburne. “That includes putting his arm around James Harden, that includes trying to lift Tyrese Maxey up, that includes inviting all of those guys to his wedding.”

"He wants to come back in the best shape of his life… That is a goal that he has set… His mentality is, he's going to give everything that he has to the Sixers this year."@ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid's mindset heading into this season 🗣️pic.twitter.com/TpMb53GtNo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

“Joel Embiid is very involved in those discussions going forward with the 76ers,” Shelburne said on the August 10 episode of the “NBA Today”. “I think when we talk about this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean at the end of this year, he asks out. It means this year is very important because they’ve gotta get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy and in the fold.”

The Knicks and the rest of the NBA are keenly watching how the drama in Philadelphia ends.

Knicks Keeping off Bench Warmer From Trade

The Knicks have rejected offers from other teams to include third-string center Jericho Sims and end-of-the-bench guard Miles McBride as throw-ins in trades, according to The Athletic.

“They like those two too much just to give them away,” Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Both bench warmers are still on their rookie-scale contract, making them valuable to the Knicks, who are creeping into the luxury threshold. They also double as trade pieces in a star trade and as insurance depth in case such a trade guts their roster of other young players on their rotation.

Canada Coach Raves About RJ Barrett

Canada coach Jordi Fernández raved about RJ Barrett after the Knicks forward scored 31 points on an efficient 13-of-14 shooting to lift Canada to a thrilling 113-112 revenge win over Germany in overtime to capture the Basketball Super Cup title.

“Overall, [Barrett] was outstanding. Very efficient offensively,” Fernández said via Canada Basketball. “He’s been very clean with his decision-making, running the floor and attacking the paint, so this is exactly what we needed from him. This is exactly the production we want.”

Barrett has emerged as Canada’s leading scorer through three exhibition games, averaging 18 points per game on a ridiculous 68.8% shooting clip.