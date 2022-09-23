Legendary Coach Sends Strong Message to Knicks Duo Ahead of Season

The start of a new season for the New York Knicks is near, and there’s a lot of excitement buzzing around the team.

Although they missed on a Donovan Mitchell trade, the Knicks did manage to sign both Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, two players who will play big roles for the team next year.

Brunson will be the anchor at point guard the team has been waiting for, and Hartenstein will provide some steadiness at the center position after seeing Taj Gibson play heavy minutes there last season thanks to injuries and Tom Thibodeau’s love for his him.

On top of that, fans will be getting a healthy Derrick Rose back next season to root for. Rose’s former college coach at Memphis, John Calipari, stopped by a recent Knicks practice to visit. Calipari was also Immanuel Quickley’s college coach at Kentucky, and it’s clear he’s still a big fan of his former guys.

Calipari Sends a Strong Message

Had to stop in and see my two guards today! So proud of @drose and @IQ_GodSon. Both great players and unbelievable teammates!! They make everyone around them better!! pic.twitter.com/S34WIwZL9J — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 21, 2022

Calipari stopped by a Knicks practice to see his two guys, and he posted an image them on Twitter singing their praises.

The legendary college coach, currently 17th in all-time wins in NCAA Division 1 history, has bold words for his guards, but it’s hard to find much wrong with them. Rose’s presence was greatly missed off the bench last season and it might’ve played a huge role in why the Knicks stumbled, especially after seeing the committee at point guard they went with.

Quickley is improving as a playmaker and ball-handler, so he is due for more minutes next season if he gets off to a strong start. Rose and Quickley will have big roles this season coming off the bench, and could even fill in as a spot starter if necessary.

Calipari thinks both of them have what it takes, so fans will just have to hope he is right.

Playoff Season Incoming?

Rose and Quickley having strong seasons won’t be enough to get the Knicks into the playoffs, but it’ll certainly be a step in the right direction.

The starting lineup in New York looks to be as strong as ever as it’s deep, but lacks a true star. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle all have All-Star potential, but they’ll have to get on the court and prove it.

Randle isn’t that far removed from being an All-Star himself, so if he can improve his shooting numbers, he might find himself representing New York again.

Barrett has improved each season he’s been in the league, and this could finally be the year he makes the All-Star leap. He got paid this offseason, so that will no longer be looming over his head, so all of the distractions are gone.

Seeing how Brunson fits in will be important because he will be running the show. Barrett and Randle have been ball-dominant in their careers, so seeing how things change with a new point guard will be interesting.