Trade Proposal Sends Knicks Defensive Duo to West for Former Lottery Pick

The Obi Toppin trade left a hole in the New York Knicks‘ rotation for next season as they bid to build on their fifth-place finish in the regular season and a second-round exit in the playoffs.

Zach Buckley of the Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical trade that could land the Knicks a backup power forward on a rookie deal, a veteran center, plus two more pieces as a sweetener.

The trade proposal:

Knicks receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski and Cory Joseph

Warriors receive: Mitchell Robinson, Quentin Grimes

“Robinson would give Golden State a dimension it doesn’t currently have, and Grimes could quickly find his way to major minutes as a plug-and-play, three-and-D wing,” Buckley wrote.

From the Knicks’ perspective, Kuminga would slot in as Julius Randle’s backup. Kuminga, who starred at The Patrick School in New Jersey, has untapped potential as a former lottery pick. Looney’s championship experience is an upgrade over Robinson’s inconsistency. Trading away Grimes would also open the door for either Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo to slide into the Knicks’ starting backcourt alongside fellow Villanova alum and rising star Jalen Brunson.

If this hypothetical trade somehow turns into a reality, it can only be consummated a couple of weeks before the new season tips off.

Joseph, who signed a one-year deal with the Warriors during free agency, cannot be traded until after Oct 04, 2023 or 3 months since he was signed. The same goes with Podziemski, who can only be traded after 30 days have passed since he was signed as a rookie. The 19th overall pick will be eligible to be traded after Aug 02, 2023.

Joel Embiid Puts Sixers on the Clock

In a July 13 interview with Maverick Carter discussing the launch of his Miniature Géant Studio, reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid spoke about the possibility of playing for another team than the Sixers for the first time.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” the reigning NBA MVP told Carter. “I don’t know where that’s going to be — whether in Philly or anywhere else — I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and then you think about the next one. It’s not easy. It takes more than one, two, three guys. You got to have good people around you. Every single day, I work hard to be at that level so I can produce and make it happen. Every single day I’m working towards that goal.”

The Knicks have been linked to Embiid since their second-round flameout in the playoffs, with the latest rumblings courtesy of SNY’s Ian Begley.

“If Embiid gets upset, unhappy, softly demands a trade, or anything above that, I’m sure the Knicks will be right there,” Begley said on the July 13 episode of The Lowe Post with Zach Lowe podcast.

Reason Behind Obi Toppin Trade Revealed

The Knicks traded Toppin, Leon Rose’s first lottery selection, for an underwhelming package of two future late second-round picks. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Knicks decided to let go of the disgruntled forward to get his desired playing time elsewhere.

“It was time to trade Obi (Toppin). He needs to play more and we’re committed to Julius Randle. It does leave us with a bit of a hole at the 4, but that’s something we can figure out going into the season,” an anonymous team source told Smith.

Toppin is expected to start and form an exciting tandem with his 2020 NBA Draft classmate Tyrese Haliburton at Indiana.