Insider Hints at Jordan Clarkson’s Cost in Potential Knicks Trade

Jordan Clarkson has fans in the New York Knicks organization, most notably assistant general manager Walt Perrin who was instrumental in bringing him to Utah via trade in 2019.

According to Marc Stein, Clarkson is one of the Knicks trade candidates to fill up the Immanuel Quickley void in their second unit. Clarkson, a former 6th Man of the Year, fits the bill. But at what cost?

SNY’s Ian Begley hinted that Clarkson’s price could be too high for the Knicks.

“When you think about Jordan Clarkson… I’m told teams looking into him saying Utah is gonna want a lot back,” Begley reported after the Knicks’ 126-100 rout of the Toronto Raptors on January 20 at Madison Square Garden.

“He’s under contract for next year. The [Jazz] organization really loves Jordan Clarkson, and he’s been helping them win games. So if you’re a Knicks fan, and you want Jordan Clarkson, just know that the Knicks would have to pony up significant trade assets to get him.”

The 31-year-old Clarkson is coming off a 33-point and 12-rebound performance for the Jazz in a tough 127-126 overtime loss to the Rockets in Houston on January 20. The 2021 6th Man of the Year has been one of the key veterans for the resurgent Jazz who are 7-3 over their last 10 games to get back into the play-in picture in the West.

Clarkson is averaging 18.3 points and a career-high 5.1 assists for the Jazz after signing a front-loaded $51 million, 3-year extension last summer. After earning $23.5 million this season, his salary will descend to a cap-friendly $14 million each over the final two seasons of the deal.

“Trader Danny” Ainge, Jazz’s CEO, would undoubtedly milk such a value contract in trade talks.

Bruce Brown Touts Tom Thibodeau Fit Amid Trade Rumors

If Clarkson would cost more than one first-round pick, the Knicks have plenty of other options.

One of them is Bruce Brown.

Before Brown could even play his second game with the Toronto Raptors, he pushed his candidacy to be the Knicks’ top trade target.

“I am a dog,” Brown told New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Tom Thibodeau] needs me to do.”

“Every time we play Thibs, I go up to him and shake his hand, just because of what he’s done,” Brown added. “Nothing but respect for Thibs.”

The Knicks’ interest in Brown dates back to last free agency, where he parlayed his 6th Man role with last season’s champion Denver Nuggets into a $45 million, 2-year deal with the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks couldn’t match the Pacers’ offer with only the midlevel exception at their disposal. They settled for Donte DiVincenzo, who is thriving as Jalen Brunson’s backcourt mate.

Knicks Unwilling to Meet Hawk’s Hefty Price for Dejounte Murray

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks remain steadfast in their steep price for Dejounte Murray with still plenty of time before the February 8 trade deadline.

“A team has yet to emerge that is willing to meet Atlanta’s demands in a Murray swap. The Hawks are said to be seeking two future firsts and team-friendly contracts in return. But there are still nearly three weeks to go for someone to make that sort of offer,” Stein said on January 19 during his weekly chat with his paid substack newsletter subscribers.

The Knicks’ immediate success with the OG Anunoby trade gave them some pause in going after Murray at all costs.