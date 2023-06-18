Josh Hart Calls Out Bradley Beal Trade After Suns Steal Star From Knicks

Though the New York Knicks may have been linked as a realistic landing spot for star guard Bradley Beal this summer, it was the Phoenix Suns that ultimately wound up winning the sweepstakes as they struck a deal to acquire the veteran on June 15.

To Josh Hart’s surprise, however, the package it took to land the tantalizing scorer involved minimal draft compensation being sent back to the Washington Wizards, as he called out the exchange on his personal Twitter page for not involving a single first-round selection.

“They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick??,” Josh Hart tweeted.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the trade details involve Bradley Beal being shipped out to the Suns while the Wizards receive a return package of Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps.

Josh Hart’s questioning of the lacking first-round draft capital is certainly justifiable, as the Knicks were mainly deemed as a viable trade destination for the All-Star due to draft picks they could have potentially shelled out, which includes the rights to a total of seven first-rounders through 2026.

What Stars Will Knicks Look to Now?

With Bradley Beal no longer a trade option for the Knicks this summer, fans and media pundits alike are now left wondering what other options the franchise could turn their attention toward should they be hell-bent on making a splash.

Of course, the most noteworthy of names rumored to possibly become available is Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard, who ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has already implored Leon Rose and company to pursue.

Another star player that has been linked to the Knicks on numerous occasions this offseason is Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who is a player one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney “everyone knows” the franchise has an interest in.

Knicks Urged to Part With Tom Thibodeau

Earlier this week, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith discussed the future of the Knicks organization, and, surprisingly, suggested that 2023-24 should be the club’s final year with Tom Thibodeau running the show on the sidelines.

“I believe this should be Tom Thibodeau’s last year in New York,” Smith said on the June 16 episode of ESPN’s First Take. “I’m not saying he’s not a great coach. Okay, I’m not saying he can’t coach. I’m not saying he did anything wrong, even though some would argue he’s no Erik Spoelstra, he’s no Steve Kerr, and he’s no Ty Lue. He’s [expletive] ain’t even Dravin Ham right now, who makes adjustments, okay?”

Smith would continue on by suggesting that of all the aforementioned coaches, current Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue could prove to be his ideal replacement.

“You know, he gets married to what he sees in the film room. But if something like [Williamson trade] happens, I would tell you I would look for the next — this should be Tom Thibodeau’s last season. Thank him, let him go somewhere else… and you get Ty Lue from the Los Angeles [Clippers].”

Since joining on to serve as the head coach of the Knicks back in 2020, Thibodeau has accumulated a record of 125-111 and has guided the club to two postseason appearances, all while winning the NBA Coach of the Year award back in 2021 and finishing eighth in the running for the award this season.