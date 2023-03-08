Josh Hart Sounds Off on ‘Fatigue’ From Knicks Win Streak

The New York Knicks saw their nine-game winning streak snapped Tuesday evening, as the tumbling Charlotte Hornets (21-46) came away with a classic “trap game” type victory in front of a packed MSG crowd.

Following the outing, during a post-game media session veteran Josh Hart, who since being acquired by the franchise back on February 8 had not lost until the March 7 affair, was asked if fatigue from the streak played a role in their unfortunate demise on the night.

In response, while the wing noted that tired legs may have played a part, he would go on to strongly suggest that, considering their career path, exhaustion should not be used as an excuse when it comes to a loss.

“Our job is to play basketball,” Hart said. “You got people getting up at 6 AM doing 12-hour shifts. Those guys are tired. You know, for us, you know we’re playing a game and, obviously, we’re fortunate enough to play the game like this where we have to keep that in perspective. We’ve got to go out and compete and play the game that we love to do, to compete at the highest level. So, you know, we got to make sure that we’re full of energy and (that we’re) lively every time we step on the court…I don’t think we can blame this on fatigue.”

As a collective, the Knicks shot just 42.7% from the floor and 27.5% from deep whilst allowing Charlotte to convert on a highly efficient 49.4% from the field and 37.5% from deep, all while seeing the club’s former All-Star Gordon Hayward pave the way to victory with a near triple-double of 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The next shot for New York to place another game into their win column will be Thursday night, as they head on the road to take on the surging Sacramento Kings.

Knicks 3-3 Without Jalen Brunson

Though the Knicks were able to make do with their stud point guard Jalen Brunson sidelined during their double-overtime victory against the Boston Celtics back on March 5, as top backcourt reserve Immanuel Quickley took his place in the starting lineup and erupted for a 38-point, 8-rebound, 7-assist performance, unfortunately, the same kind of success was not able to be duplicated against Charlotte.

In 35 minutes played during the matchup against the Hornets, the 23-year-old finished with a log-line of 14 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds whilst shooting a lackluster 31.3% from the floor and 30.0% shooting from distance and registered a mediocre plus-minus rating of -15, the second worst mark for New York.

With this turnout, the Knickerbockers are a mere 3-3 in games where Brunson has been found on the sidelines in street clothes.

The good news is, head coach Tom Thibodeau has stated that the 26-year-old is just listed as “day-to-day” as he continues to nurse a sore left foot, though there is no official word on when he’ll return to in-game action.

Quickley Could Get Big Pay-Day From Knicks

2022-23 has been a career year for third-year guard Immanuel Quickley and, considering he’ll be eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason, many are expecting that the New York Knicks will shell out a rather lucrative deal in his direction, with Jonothan Macri of Knicks Film School going as far as to suggest that his new deal could wind up starting in the $100 million range.

“I am at the point of wondering whether the next contract starts with a one,” Macri said. “I’m looking at the…five sub-max rookie extensions that were handed out last summer…in Jordan Poole, four for ($120 million) guaranteed…Tyler Herro, four for ($113 million or $114 million) guaranteed…Mister RJ Barrett, four for ($107 million) guaranteed…Anfernee Simons, four for ($100 million) that was fully guaranteed, and then De’Andre Hunder, four for ($90 million) I believe fully guaranteed…Has Immanuel Quickley been better than all five of those guys this season in terms of impacting winning basketball?”

Through 66 games played this season, the Knicks guard has posted impressive averages of 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 44.7% shooting from the floor and 36.4% shooting from deep. With his production on the floor, Quickley also finds himself currently leading the charge in the odds department for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.