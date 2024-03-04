Josh Hart’s Funny Comment on Jalen Brunson Is Positive for Knicks

The New York Knicks season flashed before their eyes as Jalen Brunson went down against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3. Brunson, the only star player still on the court with Julius Randle and OG Anunoby sidelined, attempted a jump shot and was seen in pain as he lifted off. Brunson looked to have suffered a noncontact knee injury, which is typically a severe injury.

Anything else to this Knicks team and the season would be as good as over, especially if it meant Brunson suffered a serious injury. However, the X-rays were clean and the comments from his coaches and teammates were encouraging. After the Knicks win over the Cavaliers, Josh Hart made a hilarious joke about why Brunson went down, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“Jalen decided he didn’t want to play.”

Donte DiVincenzo also added how he felt about Brunson, giving him praise for being one of the toughest players in the league.

“I asked him if he was OK. And he said he’ll be fine. And that’s everything to me,” DiVincenzo said. “Like I said the last time he went down, I don’t worry about Jalen. He’s one of the toughest guys in the league. So whatever it is, I truly can say, I don’t know. Whatever it is, he’s going to bounce back. He’s tough as nails.”

Scary Moment for Knicks Fans

While the injuries to Anunoby and Randle have already played a huge role in the New York Knicks season, this one to Brunson almost ended it.

Knicks fans held their breath as they saw him go down and not be able to put weight on it as he headed to the locker room.

Brunson is the savior for this Knicks franchise and has become a star in New York. The fan base has been looking for a star-caliber player for the better half of the past few decades and finally found one in Brunson. That all looked to have changed when he went down.

When asked if they were planning to do an MRI, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said everything on the X-ray was clean and didn’t further explain. However, he said that it’s a knee contusion and they’ll see if he can play against the Atlanta Hawks on March 5.

“I guess. It’s a knee contusion and everything was negative so we’ll see where he is.”

Knicks Health is Becoming a Major Concern

The injuries for the New York Knicks are becoming a major concern and if they aren’t fixed before the playoffs, they likely won’t have the season they’re looking to have.

The Knicks are 3-7 in their last 10 games with two of those wins coming against the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers who don’t have Joel Embiid. It’s to the point where there isn’t much the Knicks can do and until Randle and Anunoby return, the same production should continue.

Mitchell Robinson is also out as he recovers from ankle surgery.

With big aspirations and a team that can finally compete with the best of them in the Eastern Conference, the hope is that the Knicks can get healthy and try to win a championship for a city that’s desperate for one.