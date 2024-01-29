Big Heart, Big Shoes to Fill: Josh Hart Faces Tall Order in Replacing Knicks All-Star

New York Knicks‘ undersized forward Josh Hart is a lot smaller than Julius Randle. But he has a big heart that oftentimes stands tall on the court.

He would need to wear his heart out from here to help the Knicks stay afloat while Randle is on the mend.

“I think it’s gonna be a collective [effort] unless between now and game time, I can put on 45 pounds of mostly muscle,” Hart said via The Athletic’s Fred Katz on how they will replace Randle’s 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Optimism Surrounding Julius Randle’s Injury

On Monday, January 29, the Knicks received good news.

Multiple reports indicated that Randle will only be out a few weeks, and not months as initially feared after he landed hard in their 125-109 win against their Eastern Conference rivals Miami Heat on January 27.

“That has us in good spirits that he’s not going to be out too long,” Josh Hart said via New York Post. “We have to stay afloat during that time. I think we have the pieces to do that.”

The Knicks begin their life without their two-time All-Star forward this Monday in Charlotte against the Hornets, who have a strong power forward in 6-foot-7 Miles Bridges.

Unlike last season when the Knicks had Obi Toppin as Randle’s backup, the Knicks do not have one this time. But due to Hart’s strong rebounding and strength to defend bigger players, the Knicks traded away Toppin in the offseason.

Now is the time for Hart to prove the Knicks made the right move.

Another option for coach Tom Thibodeau, who worried about Randle’s injury after the win, is OG Anunoby.

The 6-foot-7 Anunoby, who boasts of 7-foot-2 wingspan has the positional size and versatility to play power forward.

Julius Randle Is in ‘Good Spirits’

The dislocated shoulder will be Randle’s second major injury in consecutive seasons. An ankle injury that required surgery in the offseason slowed him down in the last playoffs.

The Knicks may have dodged a bullet after reports emerged that Randle’s injury this time has yet to require a season-ending surgery pending more consultations with the different doctors.

“When you hear weeks, not months, obviously it’s a good sign,” Donte DiVincenzo said via New York Post. “Being here in my first year (with the Knicks), what I know about Julius is he’s going to do everything possible to cut whatever the timeline is, he’s going to try to cut that down, try to get back.”

The durable Randle, who has only missed 28 games since his season-ending injury during his rookie year, has put up a brave front after the scary fall with 4:27 left in the game.

“He was feeling better, he was in good spirits,” DiVincenzo said. “He’s going as hard as he possibly can to get back there. He loves ball. So I was just happy he was feeling better from the night before. He looked in pain.”

The severity of Randle’s injury could impact the Knicks’ trade deadline move to search for a power forward instead of another guard to replace Immanuel Quickley in their second unit.