Knicks’ Josh Hart Draws Interest From Western Conference Team

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is drawing interest from the Houston Rockets ahead of his free agency, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

Hart is one of the wings on the Rockets’ backup plan should their first options get off the board.

If the [Brooklyn] Nets and [Los Angeles] Lakers are bent on keeping [Cam] Johnson and [Austin] Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre,” Iko said on the June 13 episode of the Hoopshype podcast with Michael Scotto.

The Rockets are projected to have $59 million in cap space, with James Harden as their top offseason target if the Philadelphia 76ers guard hits the open market. But according to Iko, the Rockets would like to bring in three to four veterans to speed up the team’s trajectory toward contention under new coach Ime Udoka.

Hart recently told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that he plans to decline his $12.9 million player option and hopes to re-sign with the Knicks for a new long-term deal. But if they could not agree on an extension, the Rockets emerge as an option.

Hart was impressive in his short stint with the Knicks after arriving at the trade deadline. He sparked the Knicks’ march to the playoffs as they went 17-8 in their final 25 games. Hart produced 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 25 regular-season games while shooting 58.6% from the field and a 51.9% clip from three-point range off the bench.

Josh Hart Predicted to Sign $72 Million Extension With Knicks

Hart is believed to stay in New York.

Scotto reported on May 8 that executives around the league believe Hart will re-sign with the Knicks for $15-18 million annually in free agency this summer. Scotto himself projected Hart’s ideal extension.

“If I had to guesstimate where I think it’s ultimately going to go, I could see Hart getting a little bit higher towards the $18 million a year mark because of the way the cap is going up,” Scotto said on the May 25 episode of his Hoopshype podcast. “Tom Thibodeau loves him. He’s a CAA guy. At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, the buzz from the Knicks, rival executives, and even rival agents was that Josh Hart was going to re-sign with the Knicks. I think four years, $72 million for him, would seemingly be ideal.”

In his first playoff appearance, Hart averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 47.9% shooting from the field and 31.3% from deep.

Josh Hart’s Wife Posts Adorable Photo of Their Twins

If you need more proof of where Josh Hart’s heart is, look at his wife’s Instagram post of their newborn twins rocking the Knicks jersey.

Hart’s wife, Shannon Phillips, delivered their twins last month, ahead of their Game 6 loss in the second round in Miami. The Knicks’ best rebounding guard had to settle with a “makeshift” Zoom call, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews, after he couldn’t make it to his wife’s side on time despite the help of the team, and actor and Knicks superfan Al Palagonia to receive access to helicopters, a private plane and a police escort for his travel plans.