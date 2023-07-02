Josh Hart to Team With $90 Million Rising-Star Amid Knicks Trade Speculation

The New York Knicks may have just been able to add free agent Donte DiVincenzo to reunite with fellow Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, but recent social media happenings suggest they could be gunning for a fourth former Wildcat in Mikal Bridges to follow suit.

At least, that’s what Hart seemed to suggest when he called out the Brooklyn Nets $90 million star on Twitter saying “Yo @mikal_bridges hit my phone bro.”

The following day, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added my intrigue to the entertaining speculation, as he reported that the Knicks wing would be joining the Team USA FIBA World Cup roster this summer, a unit already consisting of Bridges.

New York Knicks G Josh Hart has committed to the final roster spot on the 12-man Team USA FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. He joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the American team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

Brunson will also be a member of the 12-man roster, joining other noteworthy talents such as Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Perhaps with the three former collegiate teammates together once again on the same roster and within the same locker room, a bit of “under the table” recruiting could be done.

Josh Hart Option Played Role in Landing Donte DiVincenzo

Though the Knicks and Donte DiVincenzo had been linked for quite some time prior to his ultimate signing, finding the financial means to make such a transaction happen arguably came down to Josh Hart’s decision to opt into the third and final season of his current contract.

With this choice by the veteran, New York wound up clearing $8.5 million in luxury tax space which, in turn, had a major impact on the club’s ability to sign the former Warriors veteran without penalty on the open market.

His addition to Tom Thibodeau’s rotation provides the Knicks with both championship experience (won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2021) and much-needed offensive initiation.

During his lone season with the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23, DiVincenzo posted solid per-game averages of 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 72 regular-season outings while shooting a career-high 39.7% from deep.

Pacers ‘Excited’ About Arrival of Obi Toppin

Though the addition of Donte DiVincenzo is certainly a positive move made by the Knicks in free agency, the 2023 offseason has not solely seen unanimously reveled and celebrated transactions executed by the franchise.

On the same day of the former Warriors guard’s arrival, it was announced initially by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that New York had agreed to trade 2020 lottery-selected big man Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two future second-round selections.

Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suJPu8dXyM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Following the news of the trade, SNY NBA insider Ian Begley reported on Twitter that the Pacers are “excited” about adding a talent like Toppin to their young core headlined by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“Told Indiana is excited about getting a young, athletic player in Obi Toppin who fits the timeline of Tyrese Halliburton, Ben Mathurin and could be a complementary piece on the front line with Myles Turner. I’m sure Toppin is thrilled about the opportunity in Indy,” Begley wrote, via Twitter.

With his departure, Obi Toppin finishes off his Knicks tenure with mere averages of just 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes off the bench. However, from the mindset of the Pacers, they find themselves adding a 25-year-old power forward who has gone on to average 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists through 15 games as a starter in the NBA.