Josh Hart Sends Message to Mikal Bridges After ‘Not Fun’ Comment About Knicks Fans

Josh Hart spoiled Mikal Bridges’ career night with his signature hustle which led to the New York Knicks‘ game-sealing transition play for a 108-103 comeback win against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 24.

Rubbing salt into Bridges’ wounds is the “Let’s Go Knicks” chants in their building from the predominantly Knicks crowd.

“It’s not fun when you feel like you’re in an away game at home,” Bridges told reporters after the game. “That’s for any person sitting in here, any person alive. It’s not fun.”

Hart, Bridges’ former teammate at Villanova, quickly sent him a message.

“Yo bro, [Bridges] call me,” Hart posted on X (formerly Twitter) quoting Bridges’ interview.

Bridges hit a career-high 7 3-pointers en route to 36 points to pace the Nets, who blew another double-digit. It was Brooklyn’s 16th loss over its last 20 games.

The Knicks did not lead until the fourth quarter. They outscored the Nets by 14 in the final 12 minutes to book their 10th win over their last dozen games or since acquiring OG Anunoby.

Bridges, desolate in Brooklyn, could only watch across the bridge as his college teammates Hart, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Ryan Arcidiacono are basking in the glow of the Knicks’ best stretch in more than a decade.

The Knicks (27-17) are 10 games above .500 before the All-Star break for the first time since 2013.

Brunson hit 30 points. So is Julius Randle. It was the 8th time they both scored at least 30 points in the same game — the second most by any Knicks duo, trailing only Richie Guerin & Willie Naulls (19), per Knicks Stats.

Knicks Bench Get Outscored Again

The Knicks needed another brilliant effort from their dynamic duo (Brunson and Randle) to drag them to another win.

Their bench continues to sputter as the Nets second unit outscored them 35-21. The Knicks sorely miss Immanuel Quickley‘s spark off the bench.

Terry Rozier would have been a great replacement but their rivals Miami Heat stole him for Kyle Lowry’s expiring salary and a protected first-round pick.

With Rozier off the trade market, the Knicks still have plenty of options from Bruce Brown to former 6th Man of the Year winners Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon.

But the Knicks need to act fast or this glaring issue will blow up in their face come the playoffs where defenses would clamp down on Brunson and Randle.

No Significant Trade Talks for Malcolm Brogdon

With Brogdon beating Quickley, the player the Knicks are looking to replace, in the Sixth Man of the Year race last season, he fits as the perfect trade candidate.

Yet there is no traction yet for a potential trade for the 32-year-old veteran guard.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, “There hadn’t been any significant discussion between New York and Portland about Malcolm Brogdon as of late last week.”

Brogdon is averaging better numbers than last season, albeit with a rebuilding team. In 33 games, including 19 starts, the Portland Trail Blazers guard is producing 15.5 points and 5.3 assists while hitting a remarkable 42% of 5.1 3-point attempts.

For Brogdon’s caliber, Portland is just asking for a fair price.

“Rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe a fair asking price for Brogdon is a first-round pick and salary filler,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on January 18.

The Knicks though are still weighing all their options.