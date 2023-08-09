Josh Hart Sends Subliminal Message Following Knicks Extension

After months of speculation, the New York Knicks and Josh Hart have officially come to terms on an extension. Per an initial report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran wing has re-upped with the franchise on a lucrative four-year, $81 million pact.

Amid the buzz and celebratory chatter that surfaced following the news, Hart himself headed to Twitter to send a short but sweet orange and blue-centric message.

🧡💙 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 9, 2023

Acquired at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, Josh Hart posted impressive averages of 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting a highly efficient 51.9 percent from distance through 25 regular season games played with the Knicks.

Following the conclusion of his 2023-24 season under his current deal, the hope is that the 28-year-old will continue to put forth similar on-court contributions for New York through at least 2027-28.

Josh Hart Says New York is ‘Somewhere I Want To Be’

The writing for a contract extension had been on the wall for quite some time after Hart initially opted into his final year under contract back on June 29. During a recent interview at Team USA camp in Las Vegas, the wing only strengthened confidence in his long-term future with the organization as he vocalized his desire to remain with the Knicks long-term.

“New York is somewhere I want to be,” Hart said. ” I opted in because New York is where I wanted to be, it is where I want to call home, I felt like this was the best decision to do. … I wanted to stay in New York, I wanted to give this team the best chance to be the best team they can be to go out there and compete. And opting in was definitely something that was going to help us build and continue to build. So, I felt like that was something I wanted to do, something the team wanted, too.”

As suggested earlier in the offseason by SNY’s NBA insider Ian Begley, Hart’s decision to opt into his final season under contract in 2022-23 likely had a direct impact on the Knicks signing Donte DiVincenzo this summer.

Immanuel Quickley Talks Desires for Year Four With Knicks

Josh Hart’s extension-eligible teammate, Immanuel Quickley, also seems to have high hopes for both himself and the Knicks heading into the 2023-24 campaign, as he recently discussed how he’s been prepping for his fourth season in the NBA, highlighting the work he’s been putting in this offseason and the hopes that he has for the upcoming season.

“My expectation for year four is to win, taking care of my body is a big part of this summer,” Quickley said in an Instagram Reel posted August 6. “In the weight room about five [or] six times a week, eating right. And then on the court, just working on pretty much everything, shooting, passing, ability to create for my teammates.”

Quickley is coming off a career-best campaign where he posted averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from deep.

With his efforts, the point guard finished second in the voting for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, behind Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics.