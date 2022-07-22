Knicks Linked to Former Top 5 Pick as ‘Steal’ Free Agent Signing

The New York Knicks landing their target with Jalen Brunson, and while he’s the team’s biggest signing of the offseason, there are still several ways they can continue to fill out their roster.

After making a surprise playoff run, the Knicks followed that up with a disappointing season where they failed to even make the Play-In tournament, despite adding Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to what was thought to be an already solid team.

New York will be looking to avoid that this season, and that means filling out the roster with productive players will be vital.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests they go after Josh Jackson, the former number four overall pick, on a minimum contract. At that salary, there’s not much that can go wrong since a big commitment isn’t made, but if it works out then it could prove to be a major steal.

Jackson to NY

With Tom Thibodeau being a defensive-minded coach, it makes sense to get some strong defenders on the team. Getting a lengthy pest like Jackson makes a lot of sense, and that’s what Buckley is banking on.

“A defensive-minded wing like Josh Jackson would have a chance to carve out a regular rotation role,” he wrote. “The No. 4 pick of the 2017 draft, Jackson has never quite figured out how to make the most of his physical gifts, but his length and athleticism can shine even without that final coat of polish. He’s a highlight waiting to happen, and he can help shift momentum with rim-rocking jams or high-flying rejections.”

The former Phoenix Suns draft pick’s best year might’ve been his rookie season, but he’s managed to carve out a career for himself. His shooting still leaves a lot to be desired, but if he’s scoring off cuts to the basket while playing strong defense, his minimum contract will more than pay itself off.

Knicks Look Solid

Even if the Knicks don’t make any more moves the rest of the offseason, this free agency period looks like a success for the team.

Brunson fills the point guard void, and he has flashed serious star talent in the past and only appears to be improving. Isaiah Hartenstein will hold down the backup center, and he’s looking like a big upgrade over both Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson.

On top of the new faces, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin will all continue to improve. Of course, a lot of that hinges on whether or not the Knicks swing a trade for Donovan Mitchell.

If that does happen, you can probably kiss a good chunk of the young core goodbye, but if that’s what it takes to bring in star talent like Mitchell, it could be worth doing for the Knicks.

So far, talks haven’t gotten very far on a potential Mitchell deal, but there’s still a lot of time between now and the start of the next season. Trades can come together quick, so there’s plenty of time for the two sides to get something done.

