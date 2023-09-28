NBA Insiders Link Knicks to Jrue Holiday

The New York Knicks are expected to show a level of interest in Jrue Holiday, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

“Two under-the-radar teams that could make good Holiday fits and are expected to have at least some level of interest, sources said: the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks,” Lowe reported on Thursday in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks for a package that included Holiday.

Holiday, 33, is one of the top perimeter defenders in the league. He perfectly fits the bill as a Tom Thibodeau guy and the veteran defensive stopper with shooting to slide in next to Jalen Brunson at the Knicks backcourt.

A league executive told New York Post columnist Mike Vaccaro that Holiday and Thibodeau “is a marriage made in basketball heaven.”

On top of his potential seamless fit with the Knicks, Lowe’s ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst explained why Leon Rose’s front office should be all over Holiday as Portland GM Joe Cronin plans to flip him quickly for young players that fit their timeline or draft assets.

“The New York Knicks have been patient with all their draft assets for more than a year. They have eight tradeable first-round picks, plus a perfect contract to use in the expiring deal of Evan Fournier. New York is in a position to make two star-player trades if managed properly. Getting a possible Tom Thibodeau favorite in Holiday could be a big step in attracting another big star down the line, and provides a perfect backcourt mate for Jalen Brunson,” Windhorst wrote.

However, there will be a massive risk attached to Holiday as the All-Defensive guard could become a free agent next summer. He is extension-eligible beginning on January 23 and could fetch up to a maximum of $223 million in his next contract.

Trainer to Knicks: Free Mitchell Robinson

Marcell Scott, Mitchell Robinson‘s trainer, made a passionate plea on his Instagram story for Thibodeau to give his client a license to shoot.

“Offseason is officially over! I can say [Robinson] improved his free-throw shooting, his athleticism is back from him buying into the pool workouts! Mitch has developed a few go-to moves with his back to the basket!!! “Please, Coach Thibs, give him that freedom on the offensive end,” Scott wrote on his Instagram story on September 27.

Robinson’s 4.7 attempts per game last season were exclusively on lobs, dunks and putbacks.

Julius Randle Good to Go After Ankle Surgery

Julius Randle will be ready by the time the Knicks hit the Lowcountry for next week’s NBA training camp.

“Just steady progress. He’s had a very good offseason. He’ll be fresh and ready to go,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said in a Q&A with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner.

Randle suffered a left ankle injury late in the regular season but soldiered on in the playoffs, where the Knicks reached the second round for the first time in a decade. With Randle hobbling, the Knicks fell short against eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in six games.