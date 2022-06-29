Proposed Trade Lands Knicks All-Star Guard for Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are on the verge of landing a big name in free agency by stealing Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks.

That’d be a big pick-up from the Knicks as it’d solve their long-standing point guard problem. But why stop there? According to SNY’s Ian Begley, there’s a belief around the league the Knicks could pick up another player and that’s All-Star Dejounte Murray.

With so much cap space being opened up with the trades of Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel, there’s certainly room for both of them to be in New York. However, Murray can’t just be signed in free agency as he’s under contract with the Spurs, so a trade will need to happen.

SNY’s David Vertsberger floats the possibility of swapping Julius Randle for Murray, and that could work.

Randle for Murray

After being named to both the All-NBA and All-Star teams, Julius Randle had a down year in the season to follow and fans quickly turned on him. Despite the drop in production, he still put up a 20/10/5 campaign, so it’s not like he was a total no-show.

Despite that, it could be best for the two sides to move on and a trade like this could work. Vertsberger argues that the Spurs could need some changes in an effort to make it back to the playoffs, and with Murray rumored to be on the trade block, this could be the chance to do so.

“What the San Antonio Spurs might be up to is never clear, but after three straight seasons of missing the playoffs, and not by enough to secure a franchise-altering draft pick, it may be time for a shakeup,” he wrote. “Murray, a stat-stuffing, lengthy young point guard is reportedly available, and would make for a dream Thibodeau addition to the lineup.”

If the Spurs are really looking at a rebuild, adding a player like Randle doesn’t make a ton of sense as he’s about to enter a four-year, $117 million extension. On the Knicks side of things, it makes a lot of sense as Randle is somebody who plays his best with the ball in his hands, so having that many ball-dominant players isn’t a recipe for success.

Will Randle Be Traded?

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, speaking on the “Callin Shots” podcast, Randle is being shopped around, but he’s not too optimistic about him being moved.

“The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle,” hesaid. “I’m not optimistic. If you’re somebody who wants them to trade Randle, I wouldn’t predict that’s what happens this summer. We’re talking about like giving him away. Maybe if you take back a contract of equal value.”

That doesn’t mean he won’t get moved, just that it could be more difficult than fans might think. There’s no sense in moving him just to move him as he can still be a productive player. Then again, trading him would free up some much-needed playing time for Obi Toppin.

