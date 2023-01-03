Knicks Star Julius Randle Sends Strong Message to Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks dispatched the Phoenix Suns with ease on the afternoon of January 2, and that game also marked the return of Jalen Brunson to the lineup.

This was a team that was quite banged up over the past several games with RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Brunson all missing time. Barrett and Toppin are getting closer to a return, and Brunson came back like he never missed a second.

Perhaps most impressive this season is the turnaround from Julius Randle. The Knicks star was being showered with MVP chants during the game against the Suns, and the forward names Brunson as one of the reasons for it.

“I attribute a lot of that to Jalen, obviously,” Randle said, via the New York Post.

Randle Gives Credit

Brunson was the first major signing of free agency this past summer, and while it wasn’t viewed as a major splash around the league, he’s proven to be worth every penny the Knicks gave him.

The guard is generating All-Star buzz and he’s played a big role in the team’s 20-18 start, a record that also included an eight-game win streak in December.

While it makes sense for teammates to lift each other up, Randle is going above and beyond to shower praise on Brunson.

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” he said. “I can’t say enough [about] the chemistry and energy that he brings to the locker room.”

Before Brunson came to New York, the Knicks were without a true point guard and saw Alec Burks play out of the position there last season. This led to Randle being the primary playmaker, and while he showed he could do that, there’s no question that he’s playing better this season with somebody else setting the table for him.

Randle’s assist numbers are down from the past two seasons, but he’s arguably having his best all-around year so far as a member of the Knicks. So far, he’s averaging 24.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.8 APG. Perhaps most impressive is the fact he’s shooting 46.7 percent from the floor, which is his highest mark since 2018-19 season with the Pelicans.

If he can keep up the streak, he could very well find himself representing New York in another All-Star game, completing a massive turnaround from last season’s slump.

Knicks Need to Find Consistency

During the win streak, the Knicks looked like they could become real contenders in the Eastern Conference, but they followed it up with a five game slide that eliminated a lot of the good will they built up among fans.

A blowout win against the Phoenix Suns will help matters, but getting RJ Barrett back is likely the most important thing to look forward to. He’s been out with a hand laceration since the loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and the Knicks have been up-and-down without him.

Barrett got off to a slow start this season, but his trainer Drew Hanlen said a tweak to his shot has led to a turnaround for the newly-signed star.

“We made a tweak to his shot Dec 5,” he said. “In the ten games since then, he’s averaging 25/6/3 while shooting 47/45/73.”

The injury came at a rough time as Barrett was finally coming into his own, but he’s not expected to be out for much longer.