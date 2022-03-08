Julius Randle Joins Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing with Rare Feat

In the New York Knicks second-straight win following a seven-game losing streak, Julius Randle regained his All-NBA form and went off for a new career-high in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

The reigning Most Improved Player scored 46 points and made eight of his 16 attempts from behind the arc.

33 of those points came in the second half, with Randle nearly single-handedly willing the Knicks back from a 20-point deficit to win just their fifth game in seven weeks.

According to Stathead.com, he’s only the ninth player in franchise history to score at least 45 points and grab at least 10 or more rebounds.

Carmelo Anthony (2014) and Patrick Ewing (1995) were the last two players to put on such a performance. That’s good Knicks company to keep, no matter the context.

All-time, the New York Knicks are now 12-7 when a player puts on such a performance, thanks to Julius Randle’s timely explosion and efforts on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.

And after all of the news surrounding his on and off the floor efforts this week, it’s safe to say he needed this game just as much as (if not more than) the team did.

Kendra Randle Rips Knicks Fans

Things got started on Monday afternoon with Nina Westbrook going on a Twitter rant on the criticism she and her husband have received this season from fans.

Creator of Knicks Fan TV, ‘CP, the Fanchise,’ responded to her comments in agreement, where the ties to New York Knicks fans would initially come to a head:

Disgusting. As I always say, keep your comments in your arena. Leave these players and their families alone. https://t.co/tuLm50wkge — CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) March 7, 2022

Kendra Randle didn’t care for his comments, responding to his sentiments with aggression and frustration:

A whole joke. You and everyone else like you creates a narrative that causes the pain they/we go through. So save your BS sympathy tweet lol.

CP responded:

Not sure what "narrative" I created. Sports commentary been going on since the beginning of time, so how's what I'm doing any different? Again, I've never taken personal shots at you or your family so idk where this is even coming from. — CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) March 7, 2022

Mrs. Randle did so as well:

It’t not always about that. You create a negative narrative and try to pit players against each other which contributes to what goes on and what fans think. You can’t dog my husband/other players for the past 3 years then act like you care what families go through.

Julius Randle’s wife finished off her flurry of tweets with an endorsement of one fan (possibly the only fan) that agreed with her disdain for CP:

Brooo I’ve literally watched CP go after Julius’ character on multiple occasions, not just his play, Kendra saying his words pour fuel on the fire. — Eazy Dbreezy (@ThaRealDBreezy) March 8, 2022

She retweeted the above tweet from @ThaRealDBreezy before seemingly logging off for the day.

Kendra later deleted all of her tweets, but you can see screenshots of them below:

Perhaps that’s what fueled Julius Randle’s historic performance against the Sacramento Kings.

Or perhaps not.

But he wasn’t the only star in the New York Knicks’ latest win.

Quickley Continues to Shine

For a New York Knicks team that’s “without a true point guard,” Immanuel Quickley certainly looks the part.

The second-year guard went off for 27 points, six rebounds, four assists, and just two turnovers in 31 minutes.

He made big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter, forming a two-man tandem with the fire-hot Julius Randle.

That includes this flashy scoop-shot layup:

Following their latest win, the Knicks may not have any choice but to bump the 22-year old into the starting five.

According to NBA.com’s Lineups Tracking, a three-man lineup featuring Quickley next to Julius Randle and RJ Barrett has a (+7) net rating over the six games since the All-Star break.

And in that span, he’s averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and only 1.3 turnovers over six games while shooting a 51/46/96 clip.

Make the call, head coach Tom Thibodeau.

It’s hard to think the New York Knicks won’t be better for it.

