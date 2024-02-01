Knicks Reveal Julius Randle’s Injury Recovery Timeline

The New York Knicks announced on Thursday, February 1, that 2-time All-NBA forward Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in 2 to 3 weeks.

Randle dislocated his right shoulder during the Knicks’ 125-109 win against the Miami Heat on January 27. The injury occurred with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter when he attacked Heat’s rookie Jaime Jaquez, Jr. who drew an offensive foul.

Julius Randle has suffered an apparent right shoulder injury and will NOT return to tonight's game. Wishing Randle the best 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tohr84V3hp — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) January 27, 2024

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a San Diego-based sports injury analyst who owns the Evolving Motion PT in California, replied to the Knicks’ announcement, “Normally with a dislocation, it takes around 3 to 6 weeks to heal. Rushing a player back can result in another dislocation and further damage. You need scar tissue to build and stabilize the joint.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst expressed his reservations about Randle’s outlook for the remainder of the season in the “Hoop Collective” podcast on January 31.

“I’ve been covering basketball for over 25 years,” Windhorst said. “I’ve covered many players who have had shoulder injuries. It’s a very tricky injury — a dislocated shoulder. Even if you can come back and play on it and avoid surgery, you are at high risk of re-dislocating it because of the nature of it.”

The Knicks won their first two games without Randle and OG Anunoby, who joined him on the sidelines with elbow inflammation.

Donte DiVincenzo Dishes on Knick’s Success

The Knicks capped a 14-2 run in January — their most wins in a month since going 14-0 in March 1994 — with a 118-103 rout of the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 30, at Madison Square Garden despite the rash of injuries to their starting frontcourt.

“One, I think we have a deep team, but two, I think it’s the blueprint that [Tom Thibodeau] has given us,” Donte DiVincenzo said via New York Post. “Guys can step up and play the roles without trying to do too much.

“We have an identity here, and everybody buys in and there’s a joy that we have with our team right now. Everybody is celebrating one another, but also, everyone is holding everyone accountable.”

DiVincenzo led the Knicks’ role players who are stepping up big-time during this surge. He hit a career-high 9 3-pointers en route to a 33-point performance on the eve of his birthday.

Their recent surge has catapulted the Knicks into third place in the Eastern Conference with their 31-17 record, just one game behind the 32-16 Milwaukee Bucks.

Jazz Coach Raves About Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein, who is going to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, is generating buzz around the league.

After the Knicks routed the Jazz, Utah coach Will Hardy could not help but lavishly praise the backup center, who would command a massive pay raise and a permanent starting role outside New York.

“The Knicks are relentless [in] going to the glass,” Hardy told reporters. “I think Hartenstein, I don’t live in this media market. I don’t know how much he’s talked about, but watching him on film, his value is unbelievable.

“The guy is everywhere. And even the ones he doesn’t get, he’s occupying so many people on the glass. He’s relentless. And so you have to match that on every single possession and the one time you slip up, he taps it back out or he gets the rebound.”

The Jazz have more than $50 million in cap space to pursue Hartenstein in free agency.