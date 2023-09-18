Knicks’ Julius Randle Moves to WME, Former CAA Agent Reacts

New York Knicks two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle left Creative Artists Agency (CAA), whose basketball division was formerly headed by team president Leon Rose.

On Monday, William Morris Endeavor (WME) announced that Randle made the switch, joining one of the leading global talent agencies representing some of the biggest stars in the Hollywood and music industry, which include Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Denzel Washington, Jessica Alba, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo among others.

Randle joins Knicks teammate RJ Barrett and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic at WME, which recently expanded to basketball by acquiring Billy Duffy’s BDA Sports Management. Duffy will represent Randle in basketball-related negotiations, a WME spokesman told Heavy Sports.

Meanwhile, Andrew Thomas, who moved to WME Sports after spending nearly a decade with CAA, is excited to work with Randle again.

“To say I’m excited about this reunion would be a huge understatement,” Thomas posted on his LinkedIn. “Welcome to the WME Sports family Julius Randle!”

Thomas, a basketball marketing agent at WME, will work with Randle on the off-the-court contracts and endorsements.

Randle has two guaranteed years left on his four-year, $117 million extension and could become a free agent in 2025 when he turns 30. He is coming off a successful ankle surgery and looking forward to building on a career year in which he earned his second All-Star berth and All-NBA Third Team selection.

The 2021 Most Improved Player of the Year averaged a career-high 25.1 points 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season before ankle injuries slowed him down in the playoffs.

Knicks Bring Back Ryan Arcidiacono

Veteran point guard Ryan Arcidiacono is back with the Knicks following a midseason trade to the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Arcidiacono signed an Exhibit 9 contract.

Exhibit 9 contract protects teams from carrying the player on the regular season roster in case of a serious injury during preseason. Arcidiacono’s deal must be for the minimum salary for one season but can be waived at any time.

Arcidiacono is the fourth member of the 2016 Villanova championship team on the Knicks roster, joining fellow Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and free agent acquisition Donte DiVincenzo.

Arcidiacono averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 assists in 8.6 minutes over 20 games, including four starts, with the Blazers and the Knicks last season.

Quentin Grimes Named as Breakout Candidate

Boston Celtics reporter Jared Weiss of The Athletic views Knicks third-year guard Quentin Grimes as a breakout candidate in the Atlantic Division next season.

“This year is gonna be Grime time at MSG (Madison Square Garden),” Weiss said on The Athletic’s roundtable discussion. “Immanuel Quickley made the national leap last year, but Quentin Grimes has the potential to make that same ascension as he gets better attacking the rim and making decisions off the catch.”

“He’s a good spot-up shooter who can drive open space to throw it down and finish solidly in transition; plus, he gets buckets on a nightly basis from cutting backdoor and crashing the offensive glass. He knows how to work the floor and find a role in the offense, but there’s more creativity to unlock in his game and he should take another step forward this year,” Weiss added.