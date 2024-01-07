Knicks Star Julius Randle ‘Not That Tough to Guard’ Says Wizards Forward

New York Knicks‘ two-time All-Star Julius Randle just dropped 39 points on the lowly Washington Wizards team for their fourth straight win.

Yet Randle did not earn the respect of Wizards third-year forward Deni Avdija.

Asked postgame what makes Randle tough to guard, Avdija just shrugged off the reporter’s question.

“For me, he’s not that tough to guard,” Avdija told reporters after the Knicks routed them 121-105. “But probably he’s aggressive. He picks his spots. And he’s trying to score honestly like he’s a big guy going into lane, getting fouls. That’s about it.”

Randle shot 13-of-23 from the field and hit 10-of-13 free throws against the Wizards. He added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in a dominant performance.

Against Avdija’s defense, Randle scored seven points on 3-of-5 shots and had one assist against one turnover in 13 possessions, per NBA matchup tracking data. The Knicks outscored the Wizards by 24 points during Randle’s 38 minutes.

On the other hand, Avdija scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. In 24 possessions against Randle’s defense, the Israeli-Serbian Wizards forward 10 points on 4-of-5 shots and handed out three assists with no turnover, per NBA matchup tracking data. However, the Wizards got outscored by seven during his 33 minutes of playing time.

Julius Randle Snubbed in All-Star Fan Voting

Randle did not make it to the list of the top 10 frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference in the first return of the NBA All-Star fan voting.

No Julius Randle in the initial results of All-Star fan voting. Jalen Brunson is far from the starters at No. 6 among East guards. Knicks fans have to do better. pic.twitter.com/pWgNEltzK8 — alder almo (@alderalmo) January 4, 2024

But Randle could not care less.

“I just think I’m at a point in my career where obviously I want to play the best basketball in my career,” Randle said via New York Post. “I want to continue to get better. I’m in the mindset of just I’m enjoying each moment. This is my 10th year in the league, and you go through phases in your career where you’re trying to establish yourself or you’re trying to prove something. And, for me, I’m only proving something to myself every night.”

After a slow start following an ankle surgery in the offseason, Randle has steadily improved. He is now averaging 24.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field.

Randle has scored 35 or more points over four of the Knicks’ last five games.

Knicks Interested in Hawks Star Dejounte Murray

The Knicks improved to 3-0 after acquiring two-way stud OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Yet they are not resting on their laurels as they set their sights on another two-way star — Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray.

“My podcast partner Chris Haynes of Turner Sports said on a Bleacher Report livestream Friday that Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers are teams that potentially could emerge as [Dejounte] Murray suitors. The Knicks have also been increasingly mentioned as a team with Murray interest,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his January 5 Substack newsletter.

Multiple reports, including from Stein, indicated that the Atlanta Hawks are actively shopping Murray around.

The 6-foot-5 Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting a career-best 38.8% on 6.1 3-point attempts.