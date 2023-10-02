Knicks All-Star Julius Randle Reveals Reason Behind Agency Switch

The decision of New York Knicks‘ two-time All-Star Julius Randle to switch representations in the middle of his lucrative extension came with a lot of intrigue.

Randle dumping Creative Artists Agency, a known bailiwick of Knicks president Leon Rose who spent most of his basketball agent career as their basketball operations head, certainly raised many eyebrows. But Randle played it coy during the Knicks’ Media Day on Monday.

“I wanted to be closer to RJ,” Randle jokingly answered when asked about his decision to ditch CAA to join Bill Duffy’s stable at WME Sports.

Duffy also represents Barrett and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Turning serious, Randle thanked his former agent at CAA.

“Aaron [Mintz] was great, he’s been with me for the majority of my career,” Randle said. He did a great job during that time for me. For me, I just wanted to be closer to RJ.”

Randle is entering the second season of a $117 million, four-year extension. He could join free agency in the summer of 2025 if he opts out of his $29.4 million player option in the final year. He will be 31 by then.

Randle is coming off a career season — 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists — that saw him earn his second All-Star berth and another All-NBA honor, this time on the third team. However, his season ended with an ankle injury that led to another playoff flop.

In June, he underwent a successful arthroscopic surgery to repair his left ankle.

“I’m getting there,” Randle said on his recovery. “It’s still a process. Every day is a process. I’m getting better physically.”

Randle will join the Knicks training camp at the Citadel in South Carolina, which begins tomorrow, October 3.

Immanuel Quickley Reacts to Obi Toppin Trade

Immanuel Quickley will enter his first season without without his draft classmate and New York Knicks‘ best friend Obi Toppin by his side.

The Knicks traded Toppin, their 2020 NBA Draft lottery pick, traded him to the Indiana Pacers for a pair of late second-round picks.

“That’s my guy,” Quickley told reporters during the Knicks Media Day on Monday. “He got traded. It’s business. It happens. We move on with the team that we have now. Obi’s still my guy. We still text and call and stuff like that.”

Tom Thibodeau Addresses Evan Fournier’s Situation

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau did not sugarcoat when asked about Evan Fournier’s growing discontent about his demotion.

“I have great respect for him, and I didn’t go into the season thinking we were going to do the things that we ended up doing,” Thibodeau told reporters during the Knicks Media Day on Monday. “We did it because we weren’t having success one way. So we adjusted, and then the next group that went in, it’s hard to argue with 37 and 22 [record] and a plus five net rating.”

In a bombshell interview this summer with French news outlet L’Equipe, Fournier said he wanted to spit on everyone and was filled with hatred after he was removed from the rotation last season.