New York Knicks Give Encouraging Update on Julius Randle

Injuries are catching up to the New York Knicks as they’ve dealt with injuries to OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mitchell Robinson, and others. What was once looking like a season where the Knicks could win a championship quickly turned into one where they can’t keep players on the court.

The championship hope is still in tact and they have more than enough to get the job done, if healthy. Their first order of concern is getting their All-NBA forward back in Randle. Head coach Tom Thibodeau gave an update on the injury, saying the following, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post:

“He was in my office the day before we left [for Houston]; we had a great visit, went through some stuff,” the Knicks coach said before Monday’s 105-103 loss to the Rockets. “We’re already processing what the next things are. He’s doing very well overall. And the thing that’s unfortunate; he was playing at such a high level when he took on the injury. And I said it at the time, the one great thing about him is he’s in great shape.”

From what Thibodeau said, it sounds like Randle’s progressing well and could be on the court quicker than we imagined.

Post All-Star Break Return Makes Sense for Julius Randle

A post All-Star break return for Randle seems to be the clear option for the New York Knicks. Giving him another week to rehab his shoulder could go a long way. There’s even a chance that he won’t return right after the break, but that shouldn’t be much of an issue either.

The Knicks are currently in 4th place in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games ahead of the 5th place Philadelphia 76ers and 2 games behind the 3rd place Milwaukee Bucks. Unless they had an epic collapse, they should walk into the playoffs with a top-six seed.

Health is the most important part of the second half for the Knicks as they look to compete for a championship. Giving Randle as much time as needed should be their top priority.

“It’s going to be constant evaluation. He’s doing well. Progressing. Meeting all the milestones,” Thibodeau said. “So when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. But that’s another benefit of that break coming. … Julius doesn’t sit out with soreness. If he can play, he’s going to play.”

Knicks Players Frustrated With Recent Loss

With their recent loss to the Houston Rockets, the Knicks have now lost three straight games.

Injuries piled up on the New York Knicks and it isn’t time to panic just yet. Players were frustrated with the game as Brunson was called for a foul with time expiring, losing the Knicks the game.

Official Ed Malloy admitted that it was the wrong call. He had the following to say, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.”