Julius Randle Speaks on Potential All-Star Game Selection

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks is a two-time All-Star and has a chance to make the All-Star team once again in 2024. The 29-year-old has turned in an impressive season, averaging 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

If Randle makes the All-Star game, he’d receive an incentive of almost $1.3 million, according to Spotrac. The $1.3 million isn’t much compared to his $25.7 million salary, but it’s still something. Stefan Bondy of The NY Post reported that Randle didn’t even know that he had an incentive to make the All-Star game.

“I didn’t even know. I swear on my sons,” Randle said. “I knew I got a bonus, something north of a million. But you think I’m focusing on that?”

Given his current salary, Randle doesn’t need the $1.3 million, although who wouldn’t want an extra million dollars?

Julius Randle Has a Positive Mindset

Knicks fans have long criticized Randle for various reasons. Whether it be his lack of consistency, attitude, or other reasons, New York fans have made it tough on him. He understands that’s going to be the case for as long as he’s playing at Madison Square Garden.

Instead of complaining about it, Randle wants to continue to stay in a positive mindset and try to get better every chance he can. The potential All-Star had the following to say to the New York Post:

“I just think I’m at a point in my career where obviously I want to play the best basketball in my career,” he said Friday. “I want to continue to get better. I’m in the mindset of just I’m enjoying each moment. This is my 10th year in the league, and you go through phases in your career where you’re trying to establish yourself or you’re trying to prove something. And, for me, I’m only proving something to myself every night.”

If Randle can keep this mindset throughout the season, not only is he going to be playing at a much higher level, but the Knicks will find themselves in a much better position than they’ve been in during past seasons. Randle has had flare-ups of a bad attitude and that can’t happen again if the Knicks want to win a championship.

Will Julius Randle Make the All-Star Team?

Fan voting plays a role in who makes the All-Star game and Randle wasn’t high on the list. Kyle Kuzma, Mikal Bridges, and others all had more votes than the Knicks star in the first round of the ballots.

It’s going to be tough for him to be an All-Star starter this season with the way Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum have played. However, we could still see Randle make the team.

In the same report from the New York Post, Randle spoke about his appreciation for the fans that did vote for him, instead of focusing on the negative and being upset over who didn’t vote for him.

“The fans who do vote for me, I appreciate it,” Randle said. “At the end of the day, I play to win games, win basketball games, my job is to win as many games as possible, try to win the championship. I’ve always said the personal accolades, they come with all of that. That’s really not my focus.”