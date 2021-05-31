Julius Randle Responds to Knicks Doubters: ‘I Like Our Chances’

What was a must-win game for the New York Knicks took a turn for the worse on Sunday, as they dropped Game Five to the Atlanta Hawks, and fell into a 3-1 series hole.

Now they head back to Madison Square Garden with their season on the line in Game Five on Wednesday.

Even with improved performances from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the Hawks’ firepower proved too much for New York.

Atlanta had six different players finish in double digits, with point guard Trae Young’s 27 points leading the way.

But as Randle reminded fans after the game, no playoff series is over until a team wins four out of seven games.

Randle: ‘It’s Not Over’

After failing to score more than 15 points in any of the first three games, Julius Randle looked more like himself in Game Four, scoring 23 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing seven assists.

Even his seven-of-19 shooting from the field was an improved 37 percent.

Randle cited his decision making as the basis for his improvement (via the New York Post) after the game:

The big thing for me was to be more decisive. Misses and makes really don’t matter. Just continue to trust the work I put in. I was more decisive and have something to build on. Obviously you want to come out with the win. You’re never satisfied with an individual performance. You want to win games. I’d rather play bad and win. Regardless, I have to be a lot better. The team has to be a lot better.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau agreed:

Actually, I liked a lot of the plays that Julius made today. As long as he is making quick decisions, good things are going to happen.

Still, Randle did record five turnovers. He’s now tallied 15 through four games, in his first-ever playoff series.

But, he’s not letting it shake his confidence, comparing his struggles (via SNY) to his first year in New York:

For me it’s great. Most people maybe get discouraged, whatever it is. I just try to stay even keel. I get encouraged by learning because it’s only going to make me better. Last year, coming from where I came from, the experience of last season, coming back this season was a learning experience. This whole postseason is going to be a learning experience. And I’ll come back better, be better next game and whoever long we play. It’s not over.

Still, it’s going to take a lot more from Randle if the New York Knicks are to defy the odds and win Game Five.

Knicks Are Up for the Challenge

Regardless of the uphill battle ahead, Julius Randle’s got no doubt in the team’s ability to turn things around:

I like our chances. To answer your question, I love our chances. It’s not over. It’s not nearly over.

Veteran center Taj Gibson echoed the same sentiment (via the New York Post) after the game:

We’ve been down the whole year. This is nothing new. We’re looking forward to the next game.

The 35-year old has been arguably the Knicks’ most efficient defender in this series against the Hawks.

Gibson finished with six points, three rebounds, two steals, and a block and assist apiece in Game Four.

Only 13 teams have ever come back to win a series after falling down three games to one in the history of the NBA.

Those aren’t great odds, despite Randle’s optimism. But overachieving has been the staple of this New York Knicks season.

Maybe they can do it once again with their season on the brink.

READ NEXT: Mitchell Robinson Makes Desperate Plea to New York Knicks