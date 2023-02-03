Knicks Big Julius Randle Issues 4-Word Response Following All-Star Selection

For the second time over the last three years, the New York Knicks will find themselves being represented during the NBA All-Star game, as big man Julius Randle was officially selected back to the illustrious exhibition on Thursday evening.

ALL-STAR BOUND 🌟 Ju has been named to his second All-Star game 👏 pic.twitter.com/24GImtwLEM — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 3, 2023

Following New York’s bout against their storied conference rival the Miami Heat, Randle was asked how it felt to have been named an All-Star “yet again” and, in response, the 28-year-old was rather straightforward.

“It means a lot,” Randle said.

He would continue by showing love to his teammates, the franchise, and even the fanbase for their support throughout this year’s campaign.

“You put a lot of work and effort into coming prepared every season. Thankfully my organization, my teammates, coaches, everybody trusts me to go out and be the best version of me every night, and I just try to make you guys proud so I appreciate it,” Randle said.

Through 53 games played Julius Randle is averaging an impressive per-game stat line of 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 45.7% shooting from the field.

The now two-time All-Star helped lead the charge for the Knicks in their 106-104 win over the Heat, finishing the contest with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in 34 minutes played.

Randle Thinks Knicks Guard Should Be an All-Star

Though Julius Randle certainly seems to be happy with his latest All-Star selection, since the announcement was made he has voiced his displeasure about one player, in particular, who he believes to be deserving of a trip to Utah along with him.

During a post-game media session following their home victory over the Heat, the big man reflected on having been selected for the February 19 contest and made it a point to note that his teammate, Jalen Brunson, should also be seen representing the Knicks in the upcoming All-Star game.

“Obviously it’s a huge honor man, it’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of trust and belief in myself and the people around me…Only thing that really sucks is that I think Jalen [Brunson] should be right here with me,” Randle said.

Since signing with the Knicks over the summer Jalen Brunson has proven to be an absolute revelation for New York and has posted career-high averages virtually all across the board with 22.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 46.9% shooting from the floor and 39.4% shooting from deep.

Viewed by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes as being a “wild card” All-Star candidate during the early stages of the selection process, though he ultimately may have fallen short of a spot on any of the game’s two rosters his efforts and production throughout the season has undoubtedly made him a star in the eyes and hearts of Knicks fans.

Knicks Favorites to Land Star Guard

In a February 1 tweet by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the beat writer revealed that Oddschecker.com has the Knicks with a league-best 33.3% (+200 odds) chance of landing legendary point guard Chris Paul if the Phoenix Suns trade him at some point in the near future.

“According to data from sports books compiled by Oddschecker.com, the Knicks are the favorite to land Chris Paul if he’s traded by Phoenix,” Bondy tweeted.

According to data from sports books compiled by https://t.co/Hq8iqLXad9, the Knicks are the favorite to land Chris Paul if he’s traded by Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/Ftw4S0SAdL — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 1, 2023

Despite having just made it to the NBA Finals two seasons ago, trade rumors involving the point guard have been swirling as of late after Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report shared in a January 30 report that his sources have informed him the Suns have “come to terms with the likelihood that Paul is starting to decline,” which has led to the speculation that, be it during this trade season or over the summer, Phoenix could be gearing up to part ways with the 37-year-old.

Now in his 18th season, Paul still finds himself posting impressive per-game averages of 14.1 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 44.5% shooting from the floor, and 40.4% shooting from deep.