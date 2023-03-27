Knicks’ Julius Randle Issues Statement on Altercation With Immanuel Quickley

All-Star big man Julius Randle caught the attention of both media pundits and New York Knicks fans worldwide recently with his outburst during the club’s latest loss to the Orlando Magic.

Following an altercation with a referee that resulted in a technical foul, the power forward proceeded to jaw with teammate Immanuel Quickley, who was pulling him away from the scene to avoid having any other penalties come his way.

The two came face to face, with veteran wing Josh Hart eventually coming over to drag the third-year guard away.

Days following the situation, Randle addressed the situation at a recent media session, though refrained from providing any details regarding what ensued behind closed doors.

“What happens within our team happens within our team,” Randle said. “I’m not going to speak on specifics of how we handled things but at the end of the day we’re a team, we’re good, and we’re just focused on winning.”

"We're a team, we're good and we're just focused on winning." Julius Randle talks about moving on from the incident in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/1LNcQpUQEB — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 27, 2023

The big man has unfortunately struggled throughout his tenure with the Knicks to control his emotions when things may not go as he sees fit which, to former coach Jeff Van Gundy, could prove to be a major problem for the club during their upcoming postseason run.

Despite his blow-ups from time to time, however, Julius Randle finds himself serving as one of New York’s most pivotal talents in 2022-23. Now in his fourth season with the organization, the big man is posting impressive per-game averages of 25.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 46.0% shooting from the floor.

Immanuel Quickley Speaks on Altercation With Julius Randle

Though Randle’s comments on the matter came days after the initial altercation, Immanuel Quickley was found discussing the event directly after their loss in Orlando.

During his postgame media availability last Thursday, the guard had a rather calm temperament regarding the altercation with the big man and made sure to do his best not to throw his teammate under the bus with his comments.

“Everybody trying to win, everybody trying to win,” Quickley said of the exchange, via BasketballNews.com. “That’s basically what it is.”

Play

Immanuel Quickley on Knicks’ Loss to Magic, Confrontation with Julius Randle, New York’s Struggles #knicks #nba #newyork 2023-03-24T06:57:18Z

Despite their riff, the two went on to post impressive individual performances during the bout against the Magic, with Randle finishing with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists while Quickley registered 25 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson Listed as Questionable for Knicks

After having missed the team’s previous outing in Orlando, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson finds himself coming into the team’s game against the Houston Rockets as questionable, according to the league’s official injury report.

Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Houston. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 26, 2023

This update comes even after Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that the point guard had participated in New York’s practice on Sunday.

Throughout his first season as a member of the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has proven to be a vital part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s scheme. In 65 games played, the 26-year-old is averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the floor and 41.1% from deep.

Should he be relegated to the sidelines for his second straight game, Immanuel Quickley is slated to take over his spot within the team’s starting rotation.