Knicks Have ‘Potential Trade Situation to Look out For’

The intriguing decision of New York Knicks‘ two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle to switch agency has sparked speculation about his future.

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed he’s heard it is a developing situation to monitor.

“I am starting to wonder what Julius Randle’s future is with this [Knicks] program, particularly after changing representation from [Creative Artists Agency] to WME,” Fischer said on the “The Streets Are Buzzing” podcast. “That’s something that some people around the league have suggested to me is a potential trade situation to look out for.”

Randle downplayed the move, jokingly saying he wanted to be closer to RJ Barrett.

They now both share the same agent, Bill Duffy, who heads WME Sports’ basketball division. The Endeavor-owned sports agency acquired Duffy’s BDA Sports Management basketball agency in March.

CAA has close ties with the Knicks as their president, Leon Rose, used to head its basketball division before accepting James Dolan’s offer to lead his front office.

So naturally, Randle’s decision to leave CAA came as a shock around the league.

“Aaron [Mintz] was great, he’s been with me for the majority of my career,” Randle said during the media day, referring to his former agent at CAA. “He did a great job during that time for me. For me, I just wanted to be closer to RJ.”

Randle is entering the second season of a $117 million, four-year extension he signed after his first All-NBA season in 2021. He is expecting one more big payday, as he could become a free agent in the summer of 2025 if he opts out of his $29.4 million player option in the final year. He will be 31 by then.

Julius Randle Speaks Highly of Obi Toppin Randle spoke highly of his ex-backup Obi Toppin after the trade that saw the former No. 8 pick going to the Indiana Pacers for a pair of late second-round picks. “That’s my guy, man,” Randle told reporters after their first day of practice at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. “He was in a tough spot, obviously, playing behind me.” “But I just tried to help him mentally stay in it as much as he could and make the most of his opportunities. And he did. He did a great job. He was more than a great teammate. I’m excited to see him flourish out there. He’s going to be great out there.” The former teammates will face off for the first time since the trade on December 30 in Indianapolis.

Knicks Linked to Zion Williamson

The Knicks entertained the possibility of trading for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson this summer, according to former New York Post reporter Marc Berman.

“New Orleans is still not sold on Zion Williamson,” Berman said on the Knicks Recap Podcast. “Obviously, there’s a risk there. All eyes are on him this season. I was told the Knicks checked in over the offseason about Zion. That could be a possibility.”

The hulking Pelicans forward considers Madison Square Garden his favorite NBA arena outside New Orleans.

Curiously, Randle and Williamson play the same position.