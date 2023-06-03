Knicks Release Medical Update on Julius Randle

New York Knicks’ two-time All-Star Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle on Friday, the team announced.

The Knicks added Randle will resume basketball activities later this summer. The All-NBA forward is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall.

Shortly after the announcement, Randle posted a photo on his Instagram account posing with his heavily wrapped ankle and crutches on his side.

Julius Randle on IG: “ROAD TO RECOVERY 🗽 Just another obstacle!” pic.twitter.com/fIxUOlApn1 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 3, 2023

Randle sustained two left ankle injuries late in the season. He was made aware of the possibility of undergoing surgery but he decided to through the injury in the postseason, according to ESPN.

Despite of the injury, Randle refused to use it as an excuse for his uneven playoff performance.

“No, I’m not the one who make excuses,” Randle said on May 12 after the Miami Heat eliminated them.

Julius Randle was asked if his ankle impacted his play at all during the series: "I'm not one to make excuses" pic.twitter.com/3bMQlI5DXJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2023

Ironically, it was against the Heat in a regular-season game on March 29 when Randle suffered his first ankle injury. It caused him to be sidelined for 17 days, which forced him to miss the Knicks’ final five regular-season games.

Randle returned in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He re-injured his left ankle during Game 5 skipped the series opener against the Heat.

In the playoffs, Randle averaged 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 37% from the field and 26% from deep. It was a steep decline from his regular-season numbers — a career-best 25.1 points and 10.1 rebounds on top of 4.1 assists while shooting 46% overall and 34% from the 3-point zone.

Carmelo Anthony Symphatizes with Julius Randle

Former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony fully understood what Randle is going through in New York after catching a lot of heat from the fan base for his dismal playoff performance.

Damn it’s over for Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/fOXyMaPqji — ANW The Night Deviant 👹🕵🏾‍♂️📷 (@TheColtonShow__) May 13, 2023

In a wide-ranging interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring, the recently retired Anthony shared his perspective on playing in New York, which can help Randle navigate his love-hate relationship with the fans and the media.

Anthony won’t miss being tabloid fodder in New York. He alluded to the deluge of criticism that current Knicks star Julius Randle has gotten. “Now I can wake up and say, ‘Damn, [thank goodness] they ain’t talking about me!’ I can sit back and rest,” he says. “I felt it for all those years, but being on the other side of it, I have a different perspective now. I see what’s gotta happen from a media perspective, but I feel for the athletes.”

Anthony led the Knicks to three playoff runs and became a six-time All-Star in the six-plus seasons he played with them, but he told Herring, his time in New York “felt like more of a survival stage, if that makes sense.”

Obi Toppin’s Trade Rumors

An anonymous league executive linked Obi Toppin, the Knicks underutilized forward to two teams that could give him a better opportunity than he currently has in New York, playing token minutes behind Randle.

“There have been teams who want to pluck Obi from there for the last few years,” the Eastern Conference general manager told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “Cleveland would have an interest. He makes a lot of sense in Sacramento. But the Knicks give every indication that they want to keep him, at least until he gets that first bigger contract, and they could maybe move him then.”