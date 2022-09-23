Knicks Fans Slam Julius Randle After Viral Video

It’s no secret that Julius Randle had an up-and-down season for the New York Knicks last year, and he even got into it with fans once or twice.

It was a disappointing season overall for the Knicks, so a lot of it can be forgiven if things get turned around. Signing Jalen Brunson is a step in the right direction, but his presence alone won’t be enough for New York to make the playoffs.

Randle is among the strongest players in the league, but he often finds himself shooting floaters or leaking out to the three-point line when many fans believe he can be more dominant in the post.

While that could very well be the case, it doesn’t look like fans will be getting their wish if a recent workout video is anything to go by.

Randle Debuting New Moves

The grind just never stops for Julius Randle 😤 (via @Cbrickley603 /IG) pic.twitter.com/Jd4NEvr9r9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 22, 2022

A video of Randle working out, posted by ClutchPoints, shows Randle showing off some of his moves, including a one-legged three-pointer at the start of the video. It’s tough to imagine attempting a shot like that in a real game, but seeing him practice it has been hard on some fans.

“I think we can all agree, we don’t ever want to see that one legged three….,” wrote one person.

It’s not uncommon to see players hitting shots we’ll never see in a regular game, but they always manage to go viral. Then-Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was often seen working on moves in the offseason, such as three-pointers, and fans were even treated to one during the season.

In the case of Randle, there’s a better chance we’ll see outside shots from him because he’s not afraid to take them. Although he might be better suited elsewhere, there’s not much fans can do except express disappointment.

“Nothing down low all jumps shots what a waste,” noted another person.



Randle is just one season removed from being named an All-Star, so there’s a chance he could find his form again and pick up some more accolades.

Comeback Season for Randle?

Randle’s contract balloons this season as his four-year extension kicks in, so he’s now one of the team’s highest paid players and he becomes more difficult to trade if the Knicks wanted to do that.

For the Knicks, they would rather see Randle return to form, and it’s not outside of the realm of possibility for him to do that. He still put up 20/10/5 numbers last season, but the problem was his efficiency. If he took less shots like the ones we saw in the video, and more from the post then those numbers could go up.

Having Brunson in the lineup would certainly help because he would take on a role as playmaker for the team, and that would keep the ball out of Randle’s hands. The issue is Randle sees himself as a primary playmaker, and it’s something he’s been doing for the Knicks for a while now. Taking the ball out of his hands could be tough to do, but it also might be better for the overall success of the team.