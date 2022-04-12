Proposed Kemba Walker Trade Sends Knicks PG to Western Conference Rival

One of the big offseason moves the New York Knicks did was acquiring Kemba Walker to be their point guard.

As the team found out early on, Walker was not going to be the answer they were looking for. Eventually he was removed not just once, but twice from the rotation. The second time he stayed away for good and the Knicks will look to trade him in the offseason.

With his injury history and age, it’s not exactly known how lucrative the trade market for Walker will be. One thing working in the team’s favor is the fact that he’s on a low-risk deal as there’s just one year left on it at about $9.2 million.

This would mean a team could take a gamble on him just like the Knicks did, and if it doesn’t work it out, it doesn’t mean a whole lot.

One such team that could be willing to roll the dice is the Los Angeles Clippers. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz named them as a candidate to acquire the former star point guard, and he doesn’t think it’d take much to get him.

Walker to the Clippers

Shipping Walker from the bright lights of New York City to Los Angeles might not seem like a good fit on paper, but it could work out.

Like the Knicks, the Clippers don’t exactly have a long-term option at point guard, although Reggie Jackson has played the role admirably. Walker won’t be the answer there, but he could relieve some of the pressure on Jackson. Next year the Clippers should be at full strength again with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the fold so Walker won’t be leaned on a lot.

The trade Swartz proposes is a simple salary dump:

New York Knicks Receive: $9.2 million of cap space

$9.2 million of cap space Los Angeles Clippers Receive: PG Kemba Walker, 2023 second-round pick (via Utah Jazz)

He argues it’s best for the Knicks because coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t have a desire to play him and the Clippers could use his scoring.

“The Knicks attach a second-rounder next year for the trouble of taking on Walker, who the Clippers could use as an offensive spark off the bench,” Swartz wrote. “With injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George derailing much of the 2021-22 season, having a veteran like Walker on the roster would help if either were forced to miss time again next year.”

For the Knicks there’s no reason to not consider a trade like this as they likely won’t be seeing people knocking their door down asking about Walker.

Can Kemba Still Deliver?

At this stage in his career, Walker’s best days are certainly behind him and he doesn’t seem capable of leading a team anymore.

If he had a new role of coming off the bench, Walker’s defense wouldn’t be in question as much and his scoring firepower would come in handy. He’s shown he can still put up points in a hurry, and in a bench role that is highly coveted.

