Former Knicks Guard Lands With Western Rival: Report

The New York Knicks parted ways with Kemba Walker via trade in the offseason in order to clear salary cap to sign Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson.

In the end, the plan worked for the Knicks and they managed to land Brunson, and he’s been worth every penny for the team. The Mavericks have been struggling to fill the void left behind by him, but they might’ve found the right fit with their recent signing.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Walker and the Mavericks are on the verge of reaching an agreement.

“The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” he tweeted.

Walker has been waiting on a team for the whole season after the Pistons never had plans to play him, so this will give him a chance to make his debut.

Kemba Had a Rough Year

Walker signed with the Knicks to fill their hole at point guard, but he struggled mightily throughout the year with New York, and found himself removed from the rotation twice, with the second one being his last appearance with the team.

At this stage in his career, he’s likely best in a bench role where he can come in and provide scoring, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t still provide that. Injuries have started to plague him more and more, so heavy minutes seem like a recipe for disaster for him.

In 37 games with the Knicks last season, all starts, he averaged 11 points per game on 40 percent shooting, which isn’t great. He did have a few standout games, including a 44 point outburst on December 23, so if he can pull performances out like that from time to time.

On the Mavericks, he likely won’t need to chip in with scoring like that, but instead he’d just be another, more consistent option off the bench.

The Mavs likely won’t be asking much more than that from him considering he’s being signed mid-season, so this could be the fit both them and Walker are looking for.

Knicks Make Big Upgrade

With this signing, we essentially see the Knicks and Mavs swap point guards from last season, and it’s clear New York found the better option here with Brunson.

The Mavericks were in the business of finding a backup, and there was even a sense they could go after Derrick Rose as an option.

“Dallas could make it happen, too, if they were willing to give up a first-round pick and use that (Davis) Bertans contract going to New York,” an NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

Obviously, that didn’t happen for them and the Mavs are going to hope Walker can be a good fit. For the Knicks, they’ll likely continue listening to offers for Rose and see if they can find something for him.

“The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season,” Charania reported earlier in the month.

This doesn’t mean a trade will happen, but it’s certainly within the realm of possibilities.