Former Knicks Guard Set to Hit Free Agency Market

Friday, October 14, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on his Twitter page that former New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker is slated to hit the free agency market in the coming days.

Traded to the Pistons in the June 23, draft night exchange that netted Leon Rose and company three future conditional first-round picks and salary-cap flexibility, since arriving in Detroit reports have been that the two parties have been focused on working together on the terms of a buyout, with the veteran still being entitled to the one-year, $9.1 million left on his deal.

With Charania’s latest report, it appears that, after nearly four months of negotiating, their desires to part ways are finally coming to fruition, as the respected reporter noted that the Pistons are “likely” to waive him before Monday, October 17’s deadline for clubs to set their regular-season rosters.

While Walker has had his misfortunes in the injury department over the past few seasons, including last year’s lone campaign with the Knicks, the 12-year pro is certainly a proven commodity in this guard-driven league and, if signed to the veteran’s minimum (minimum salary of $1,811,516) or mid-level exception ($10,490,000), he could prove to be a bargain should he remain healthy.

Kemba’s Stint With Knicks Was a Let-Down

When Kemba Walker inked a two-year, $17.9 million deal with the New York Knicks during last summer’s free agency period, fans and media pundits alike were truly elated.

The concept of the “hometown kid” (born and raised in the Bronx) and four-time NBA All-Star joining the reigning Eastern Conference fourth seed that needed a point guard seemed to be a true storybook tale in the making.

Sadly, said storybook did not end with a “happily ever after,” as Walker’s injury woes from the past few seasons consistently were found surfacing and impacting his production on the floor and, in the end, he played in a mere 37 games and was ultimately shut down for the season in late February as a result of his inefficiencies.

He would finish his lone campaign with the Knicks with career-low numbers virtually all across the board, boasting averages of 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Knicks Centerpieces Praise Brunson

Though the New York Knicks failed to secure a franchise point guard in Kemba Walker, the team believes they may have finally found the answer to the position during this past offseason with the acquisition of top-billed free agent, Jalen Brunson.

In a recent presser, big man Julius Randle couldn’t help but rave about the type of individual the team’s new $104 million man is, both on and off the court.

“He’s a really good player, obviously. But he’s a good person, a good human being at the core of him,” Randle said via Ian Begley of SNY. “I said it day one, he’s going to be great for our team but he’s going to be even better for our locker room.”

Fellow franchise centerpiece RJ Barrett also praised Brunson during the same presser, as he continued to push the notion that the new guard has already proven his worth both as a player and a leader during his short time with the Knicks.

“He’s definitely a leader,” Barrett said via Begley. “…There’s been times (when) he comes over to me and we have good interaction. We have good communication between him and I. I think that’s starting to become contagious. Just throughout the team. So it’s been really good.”

The trio has played in three preseason contests together, where they have managed to combine for averages of 49.0 points, 11.0 assists, and 14.3 rebounds per contest. During this stretch, the Knicks have gone 2-1.