Newest Knicks Swingman Just Trolled Kevin Durant on Twitter [LOOK]

A season after both the Nets and Knicks made the playoffs for the first time since 2013, the crosstown rivalry just got a tad spicier heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

It’s thanks to Evan Fournier, one of the newest members of the Knicks who earlier this month signed with New York on a four-year deal worth up to $78 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fournier is already doing his part to stoke the flames of the budding Knicks-Nets rivalry.

The 28-year-old Frenchman took to Twitter on Monday to crowdsource advice on getting his hair court in his new city.

“Now I need the best barber in NYC. Cuz I need help lol,” tweeted Fournier, who last season played for the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.

That’s when Twitter user @KevPKing swooped in to raise the stakes a bit.

“Fella named Kevin. He’s in Brooklyn,” @KevPKing tweeted in his response to Fournier, referencing Nets star Kevin Durant. “ He cut ya up in Tokyo. Maybe he can do it again?”

Fella named Kevin. He's in Brooklyn. He cut ya up in Tokyo. Maybe he can do it again? — D (@KevPKing) August 16, 2021

Durant, of course, served as the leader on a Team USA squad that wound up winning gold earlier this month at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant’s 29 points were a game high in the title contest between Team USA and Fournier’s Team France.

So, no, Fournier wasn’t going to let this one go without a playful jab back at K.D.

“He needs a barber too,” Fournier tweeted back.

He needs a barber too — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 16, 2021

Shots fired.

Twitter Responds to Fournier’s Shot at Durant

Twitter loved the playful banter from Fournier; his tweet dissing Durant drew more than 200 comments, 1,500 retweets and 7,500 likes in two hours.

“Finally something the Knicks beat reporters can relate to: bald guy beef,” Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News tweeted.

Finally something the Knicks beat reporters can relate to: bald guy beef. https://t.co/kffbyR2umc — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 16, 2021

Fans were just as riled up at Fournier’s tweet.

Evan, Evan Evan. I know you have heart and that’s good but the first mistake you would make is making Kevin upset because he isn’t going to be pleased by this and the Knicks vs nets games will be 50 point blowouts. Please delete this and save your season! — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) August 16, 2021

Now @KDTrey5 going to drop a smooth 50 on y’all 😂 https://t.co/udZczWkAWh — Red Star Jr. (@lilred700) August 16, 2021

BRO I WILL RUN THRU A BRICK WALL FOR THIS MAN ALREADY https://t.co/HhzRPnLolp — . (@KnicksRants) August 16, 2021

Now I love this guy. Welcome to NY 😂 https://t.co/f4SUA6ePof — berto blanco from the bronx. (@RobIsTheShit) August 16, 2021

Fournier ‘a Good Fit for the Knicks

It’s clear Fournier has the attitude that makes him a fit for New York and Madison Square Garden. But he also seems like the perfect on-court complement to the rest of his Knicks teammates.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Fournier has averaged 18.0 points and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 46.3 percent shooting from the floor and 40.4 shooting from beyond the arc.

“He’s a very good floor spacer,’’ one NBA scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post earlier this month. “He’s a good fit for the Knicks. A good combo with RJ [Barrett].’’

The Knicks are using Fournier to replace Reggie Bullock, who last year started for them at shooting guard and averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 3-pointers on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 41.0 percent shooting from 3-point range. Bullock signed a three-year, $31 million deal with Dallas.

“He’s a better player than Reggie, somebody who can create a little for himself,’’ another NBA personnel man told Berman.

Earlier on Monday — before he threw some shade at Durant — Fournier revealed that he’ll wear No. 13 for the Knicks. He’s got some shoes to fill in that regard.

😂😂😂 I will try my best 🥴 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 16, 2021

READ NEXT: Prized Free Agent Chose Knicks Over 4 Other Teams: Report