Kevin Durant Takes a Jab at Knicks Fans After Nets Win

The Brooklyn Nets took a victory against the New York Knicks on November 10 without the services of Kyrie Irving and a new head coach.

It was a convincing 112-85 win for the Nets, so there was never really any hope for the Knicks once the first quarter wrapped up.

Nets star Kevin Durant was once linked to the Knicks in free agency, but he and Irving both decided to join Brooklyn. The pair haven’t seen a ton of success in Brooklyn, at least if you count success as winning championships.

Despite that, he’s one of the players keeping the rivalry alive, and after the game he was asked about his thoughts Knicks fans.

Durant Sounds Off

After a convincing win, it makes sense for some of the Nets players to sound off on what just happened, and that’s what Durant did.

When asked about a pregame video of him shouting at Knicks fans, Durant said it’s a way for him to continue stoking the rivalry.

“Regardless of each team’s record, it’s always going to be a rivalry,” he said. “Regardless of who’s on the floor, there’s always going to be a rivalry because the fans of New York City are so passionate. They love sports so much there’s always going to be competition.”

While that could even sound like a bit of praise for fans, he then took aim at Knicks fans in particular.

“As long as I got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always gonna give them a thumbs down, or just give them some s**t about being a Knicks fan. It only adds to the rivalry and the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaging in the rivalry as well. It’s always fun.”

With the Nets win, they now have just as many wins on the season as the Knicks do, which is impressive considering how much turmoil Brooklyn has been through already this year.

Randle Has Another Solid Game

"Right back at you" Julius Randle and KD trade buckets and more during this mic'd up. pic.twitter.com/LkalVlcVfl — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2022

While fans are up and down on Randle, he has had a solid start to the year and they’ll need to keep getting performances like this out of him to have any success going forward.

Against the Nets, he put up 24 points and 11 rebounds, including 4-8 from three point range. Fans don’t like it when Randle puts up three pointers at that type of clip, but it’s hard to argue with the results when it’s going for him.

Something that should start setting off alarm bells for Knicks fans is the performance of RJ Barrett so far this season. He’s been struggling out of the gate after a strong preseason, and his field goal percentage is now sitting at 42 percent on the year.

For somebody who shoots the ball as much as he does and is expected to carry the load offensively, that’s very low efficiency and the team will struggle going forward if that numbers stays the same or continues dropping.

Barrett is somebody who shoots 41.8 percent from the floor for his career, so he’s not anybody who’s been known for being a deadeye. However, the team has to be hoping he can find a way to raise that number, especially with his new contract extension.