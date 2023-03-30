Jalen Brunson Sounds Off on Julius Randle’s Injury After Knicks Beat Heat

A win for the New York Knicks over the Miami Heat ended with a sour tone on Wednesday, March 29, as Julius Randle left the game with an injury.

In what was a significant win for the Knickerbockers, losing their All-Star forward will certainly leave the team on eggshells until they can get a legitimate update on the severity of the injury and how long Randle will be out of the rotation.

Yet, when speaking to the media following the game, Jalen Brunson issued a statement on Randle’s injury, noting how he’s ‘not too concerned’ given how Randle is a fighter and will want to be back in the lineup.

Play

Brunson, Grimes, Hart, & Thibs on Randle Injury & Prep for Playoffs | New York Knicks Julius Randle had to leave the game vs the Miami Heat with an ankle injury and didn't return in the win. Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau talk about the injury and how they'll be impacted by potentially missing Randke. » Subscribe to MSG Networks: bit.ly/2wBfowz About MSG Networks: MSG… 2023-03-30T02:59:06Z

“I know Julius is a fighter, he’s a competitor, he’s doing everything he can to make sure he’s ready to go,” Brunson said. “Not that concerned.”

Brunson came away from the Knicks’ victory with 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in 30 minutes of gameplay, as he converted 45.5% of his looks from the field and 33.3% of his shots from deep.

Tom Thibodeau Wants a Next-Man-Up Approach

Speaking to the media following the Knicks’ victory over Miami, head coach Tom Thibodeau discussed Randle’s injury and the impact it could have on his team, with the veteran coach detailing how New York needs a next-man-up mentality.

Isaiah Hartenstein credits Julius Randle with pulling him out of a funk earlier in the season by sending him encouraging texts: pic.twitter.com/7wWcx0CEqZ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 30, 2023

“We understand where we are and what we have to do,” Thibodeau said. “But, we have more than enough on our bench. I thought our bench was terrific. So, next guy get in there, next man up, get it done, and that’s the way we have to approach it.”

The Knicks have all but secured their fifth-seeded position in the Eastern Conference following their latest win, with the team now 2.5 games ahead of cross-town rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, who sit sixth.

Julius Randle Sees New York as Home

During a recent interview with SNY, Randle discussed his love for the city of New York following an $880,000 donation to a local school and the continuation of his 30-for-30 project where Randle promised to donate $500 for every 3-pointer he scored this season to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School.

"New York is home for me. It's a place that I've established as home. I want to be a part of the city and give back, show the city love." – Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/bzgU6Q7pnJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 28, 2023

“New York is just a community. It’s home for me. It’s like my second home. It’s a place where I’ve really established as home. My family is comfortable. I really want to be a part of the city, and give back, and show the city love…Any way I can give back and help and give back to the city, I’m willing to do it,” Randle said.

Randle has been a legitimate star for the Knicks this season, averaging 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.3% from deep, earning him his second All-Star selection after missing out on the accolade last season.

New York will now be hoping that Randle’s absence from the rotation is short-lived as they look to play out the final games of their schedule before ramping up their playoff preparations ahead of their return to the postseason. The Knicks’ next game will come on Sunday, April 2, when they face off against the Washington Wizards.