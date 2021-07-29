Knicks, Magic Discussing Trade for ‘Flamethrower’ Scorer: Report

The 2021 NBA Draft has arrived, and with that, an absolute flurry of trade rumors across the league, and the New York Knicks are no exception.

With two first-round picks on Thursday night, they face an infinite number of routes in this year’s draft.

New York could stick with their picks, and bring two rookies into the fold for next season, but that doesn’t seem appropriate given their direction and Tom Thibodeau leading the charge on the sidelines.

Instead, look for the Knicks to pull off some sort of trade involving either both or one of their first-rounders.

They’ve expressed a desire to move up in the draft, as well as acquire veteran talent in a potential deal.

The latest name rumored? Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross.

Knicks, Magic Talking Ross Trade

Reports started surfacing early on Thursday morning of the New York Knicks’ interest in Terrence Ross.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor was first with reports of their talks with the Orlando Magic:

League sources say the Knicks are involved in trade talks for Magic guard Terrence Ross.

Marc Berman of the New York Post followed that up with his own report, confirming the Knicks interest:

The Knicks are one of multiple teams to have had trade talks with Orlando about veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and they’re offering up draft picks, according to sources.

Then Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype followed those reports up, implying that a deal would likely be a salary dump:

New York has cap space to absorb Ross in exchange for one of their two first-round picks at No. 19 or 21 overall. Ross could be a potential replacement for Knicks unrestricted free agents Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks.

With all of this smoke rising, there’s bound to be a fire somewhere beneath it all.

The New York Knicks need three-point shooting and shot creation on offense. Terrence Ross brings both.

What Does a Deal for Ross Look Like?

As Michael Scotto mentioned, it looks like a deal for Terrence Ross could almost just be a salary dump.

In exchange for the nine-year veteran, the New York Knicks could send one of their two first-round picks (19,21).

But as Marc Berman of the New York Post mentioned in his latest, it could take even less to acquire Ross:

The Knicks have four picks in Thursday’s draft and may be offering up their second-round picks, 32 and 58. Knicks assistant Andy Greer coached Ross in Toronto.

Two second-round picks, even if one is of a higher range like 32, is a bargain. Ross is a career 36% three-point shooter who averaged 15.6 points per game off the Orlando Magic bench last season.

Better yet, what if New York could find a way to include third-year forward Kevin Knox?

The 21-year old is from Tampa, Florida originally and his $7.9-million salary for 2022-2023 is a qualifying offer.

Knox’s time with the Knicks has been wildly inconsistent, and as other youths have learned, Orlando is a proper environment for distressed and fringe NBA talent.

New York sending Knox and second-round picks for Ross would mean they’d be taking back just $6.6 million in salary.

To get an immediate contributor for the presumed playoff run next season? There may not be a better deal out there.

READ NEXT: Knicks Looking to Trade Into the Top-3 of the 2021 NBA Draft