Knicks ‘Doing the Right Thing’ in Star Chasing: Insider

There is no shortage of stars that became and are still available this summer, but the New York Knicks aren’t budging.

Before NBA Free Agency began, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski praised the Knicks for their patient approach in their star chasing.

“I think New York’s doing the right thing by waiting and maybe not going after the ‘B-level’ player, then saying the ‘A-level’ players are gonna become available,” Wojnarowski told ESPN NY 98.7 FM host Chris Canty on June 29. “Whether it’s early in the season, the trade deadline, or next summer, they’re going to be in a position to do something.”

They were “heavy for a while” on Bradley Beal, according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge. They are among the teams expected to engage the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden, according to Wojnarowski. The Portland Trail Blazers are expanding Damian Lillard’s trade market despite their franchise star’s request to go to Miami.

But the Knicks are not believed to be aggressive in their pursuit of the available stars in the trade market, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“Is there a bigger deal out there for the Knicks? James Harden and Damian Lillard are both available via trade. But as of late Saturday night, I don’t believe New York has been aggressively pursuing either player. They spoke to the Clippers about a potential Paul George trade prior to the draft. But Los Angeles, reportedly, would want to keep George and Kawhi Leonard together to play with Harden if they’re able to trade for him.

As things currently stand, the Knicks seem likely to enter next season with the 2022-23 roster mostly intact,” Begley wrote.

The Knicks only made two low-key offseason moves so far — trading Obi Toppin to Indiana for a pair of second-round picks and signing Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million.

Waiting for Joel Embiid?

The Knicks’ lack of aggressiveness in pursuing the stars currently available could be because they are waiting for Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP who fits the A-level players Wojnarowski had hinted.

Embiid’s recent actions — liking the news about Knicks stacking up draft picks from the Toppin trade and tweeting “The Watcher” amid the James Harden trade request — have fanned the speculations that he’s bound for New York.

On Friday, June 30, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer added to the growing noise of the Embiid-to-the-Knicks chatter.

“The Knicks have registered interest in Harden, sources said, but New York has long loomed as a leading suitor for Embiid — not to mention Harden’s curious fit with Team USA-bound Jalen Brunson — and it’s a wonder if the Knicks would target Embiid’s running mate as opposed to waiting to make a play for the all-world center in the aftermath of Harden’s departure. You can guarantee rival front offices are watching this situation with the hopes that Embiid could be the next All-NBA talent seeking a different destination. That’s just simple addition in this league’s cutthroat transaction world,” Fischer wrote.

Jacob Toppin out of Knicks Summer League

The Knicks lost Jacob Toppin for the NBA Summer League after trading away his older brother Obi to the Indiana Pacers over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, Jacob is nursing a minor injury which explains his non-inclusion in the Knicks’ 14-man Summer League roster.

Jacob Toppin, who signed a two-way contract after going undrafted, is expected to play for the Westchester Knicks in the G League.