Knicks in the Driver Seat for Luka Doncic Blockbuster Amid Trade Request Rumblings

The New York Knicks are back in the postseason, and their entire fanbase will be cheering them on when they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

However, regardless of how their playoff run turns out, one thing remains true for the Knicks: they need a superstar to reach the next level. The city of New York is designed to host some of the best sporting talents in the world, and the Knicks fanbase craves that star power.

As such, it should come as no surprise to hear that New York is considered a prime landing spot for disgruntled Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, assuming he requests a trade, either this summer or next. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, there aren’t many teams that could provide a stronger trade package than New York or offer Doncic all that comes with being the star of a big-market team.

“Picks are something the Knicks have in abundance. They’ll be able to offer seven unprotected picks and four swaps to Dallas in a Doncic deal, but perhaps more importantly, they have one of the few players likely to make an effective recruiting pitch to Doncic in Jalen Brunson,” Quinn wrote. “They’ve already reached the Western Conference Finals together. Now, with Brunson ascending to a higher level and the New York stage to recruit supporting players at their disposal, the two of them could compete for titles at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have spent three years building for the moment a player like Doncic becomes available. It would be a fitting conclusion to the disastrous Kristaps Porzingis trade.”

Dallas’ season has disintegrated before their eyes in recent weeks, following the addition of Kyrie Irving at the February 9 trade deadline, and unless they can turn their fortunes around next season, Doncic could potentially be looking for a new home, with the Knicks potentially being an ideal location.

Tom Thibodeau Focusing on New York’s Path

Thibs Talks Knicks' Playoff Preparation Plans & Loss to Pacers | New York Knicks

Over the past few days, a lot has been said regarding the Mavericks’ blatant tanking in an attempt to lose as many games as possible and retain the top-10 protected pick owed to them by the Knicks.

However, head coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t paying any attention to what’s happening on the West Coast and, instead, is trusting his front office to continue building a winning roster and navigate the business side of the sport.

“I don’t worry about that stuff,” Thibodeau said. “To me, it’s to stay locked into what we were doing here. Every franchise has to do what they think is best for themselves. So whatever it is, I have a lot of confidence in Leon [Rose] and our front office. They’ll make the best of whatever’s in front of us.”

Right now, the Cavaliers are what lies ahead for the Knicks as the two teams prepare to face each other in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in what will likely be a full seven-game series.

Knicks Acquire Isaiah Roby on Final Day of Season

The Knicks are signing F Isaiah Roby for the rest of season and through 2023-2024, his agents Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Deal includes significant guaranteed money. Roby’s averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 151 games with OKC and Spurs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

On April 9, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks had signed Isaiah Roby for the remainder of the current season and potentially next season too. Shortly after Wojnarowski’s report, Fred Katz of The Athletic revealed that Roby would earn a salary of $400K for the final day of the season and would be on a non-guaranteed contract heading into the 2023-24 season, where he would have a chance to earn a roster spot.

Isaiah Roby is getting $400K for the last day of the regular season, league sources say. Roby will be non-guaranteed heading into the summer with an opportunity to make the 23-24 roster. He’s not playoff eligible this season since he was on another roster after March 1. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 9, 2023

Roby was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on March 3, which means he will not be eligible to play in this year’s playoffs. The Knicks’ first game against Cleveland will take place on Saturday, April 15.