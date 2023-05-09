Knicks’ Expected to Retain Fan Favorite in Off-Season

Since acquiring Josh Hart at the February 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks have had a genuine difference-maker off the bench.

However, Hart’s future has been a discussion point for Knicks fans since he walked through the door, with the veteran wing having a $12.9 million player option for next season, which he is likely to turn down.

Yet, according to Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto, Hart should be expected to remain with the Knicks beyond the current season.

“According to four NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype, Hart is now projected to be worth $15-18 million annually in free agency this summer,” Scotto wrote. “The overwhelming belief is that Hart will decline his $12.96 million player option and re-sign with the Knicks, according to those four executives and many others around the league.”

Hart has been a revelation for the Knicks since joining the team and is currently averaging 11.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists during the playoffs while shooting the rock at a 47.6% clip from the field and 33.3% clip from deep.

Tom Thibodeau Blasts Knicks Poor Rebounding

On May 8, the New York Knicks fell to their third defeat against the Miami Heat, leaving them one game away from elimination. When speaking to the media following the contest, head coach Tom Thibodeau pinpointed the team’s struggles on the glass as a primary reason why they lost game four of their Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup.

Tom Thibodeau talks about the Knicks' problems with offensive rebounds in the 4th quarter: "They're shooting long, we're running in, ball's going over our head" pic.twitter.com/XbjsN5GTTJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 9, 2023

“We gotta get a body on people. They’re shooting long, we’re running in, and the ball’s going over our head,” Thibodeau said.

During the contest, the Knicks were outrebounded 35-44, as the Heat hustled for every loose ball as they looked to control the game on both ends, even garnering 13 offensive rebounds compared to the Knicks’ eight. With New York now staring at a potential end to their season, they will need to find the level of grit and determination that saw them overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the playoffs.