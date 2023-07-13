Knicks Amenable to Participate in Multi-Team Trade: Report

In the absence of a blockbuster star trade, the New York Knicks have one key offseason move left in their bag.

That is to find banished French guard Evan Fournier a new team and clear his $18.8 million salary for next season. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Knicks are still actively looking to move Fournier in a potential multi-team trade.

“Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

The 31-year-old Fournier is expecting a trade this offseason after only appearing in a career-low 27 games this season.

“My season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that…. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded,” Evan Fournier said via SNY’s Ian Begley back in May.

Following a historic first year with the Knicks — breaking John Stark’s single-season record for most 3-pointers in the 2021-22 season — Fournier was squeezed out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in favor of their younger and more athletic players Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley.

Leading to last February’s trade deadline, the Knicks tried to flip Fournier for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, per Fischer. But the Jazz valued the Los Angeles Lakers offer — 2027 top-four protected attached to Russell Westbrook — more.

It appears there is no market for Fournier despite having only one guaranteed year left on his $73 million, four-year deal.

Zach LaVine Dodges Knicks Trade Question

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine evaded the question about the Knicks on Broadcast Boys show at the MLB Celebrity Softball Game on July 9.

“Awww, man! Talk to Donovan [Mitchell],” LaVine replied, referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers star who was the next guest after him.

LaVine’s future in Chicago is the subject of speculation this summer after Fischer reported on June 15 that the Bulls are quietly calling a select group of teams to gauge trade interest involving the two-time All-Star.

It is unclear if the Bulls touched base with the Knicks after they initially had casual talks in February.

Steve Kerr Views Donte DiVincenzo a ‘Thibs Guy’

After coaching Donte DiVincenzo for one season, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr views him as a perfect fit with the Knicks, especially under Thibodeau.

“His competitiveness is going to fit right in. The Knicks really struck me as a competitive group last year,” Kerr said, per the New York Post. “Thibs’ is going to love him, then the Villanova connection with Josh and Jalen. That’s real. Those guys are champions together from college.”

DiVincenzo played out of the Warriors’ price range, delivering 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on 39.7 percent shooting as one of their top reserves last season. His value skyrocketed, and he landed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Knicks that reunites him with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

“I think that connection will help, and then he’ll give them another two-way player, another guy who can handle the ball and play off of it and defend on the other end. Guys like that are super-valuable,” Kerr added.