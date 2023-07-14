Knicks Eye Veteran Big in Free Agent Market: Report

The New York Knicks are still looking to add a veteran big man as insurance after trading away former lottery pick Obi Toppin, their backup power forward for the last three seasons.

According to a New York Daily News report, two names have been floated as potential candidates to back up Julius Randle next season.

“According to a source, the Knicks are monitoring the free-agent market for a veteran big. Available players include Gorgui Dieng and Derrick Jones Jr.,” Daily News’ Stefan Bondy wrote.

The Knicks still have the $4.5 million bi-annual exception and veteran minimum to use in their search for a cheap backup big.

Dieng, 33, once played for Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota. The 6-foot-11 Senegalese big man has career averages of 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks. He is a 35.5% career 3-point shooter and shot above 40% from deep in three of his last five seasons.

On the other hand, Jones is much smaller than Dieng. A combo forward, the 25-year-old Jones is more athletic than Dieng. He played at the power forward position over his last two seasons, averaging 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.6 minutes for the Chicago Bulls.

Other notable free-agent power forwards available in the market are Christian Wood, Jamychal Green, Markieff Morris and Bol Bol.

Trade Proposal Sends Evan Fournier to Pistons

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggested flipping Evan Fournier for Bojan Bogdanovic, the Detroit Pistons leading scorer last season. The incentive for Pistons to do the potential trade is to acquire a conditional first-round pick.

New York Knicks receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Detroit Pistons receive: Evan Fournier, 2024 first-round pick (top-10-protected)

“Swapping Fournier for Bogdanović is a massive upgrade, as the former wasn’t even part of the Knicks’ postseason rotation. Bogdanović, meanwhile, is coming off the best season of his career by averaging 21.6 points on 41.1 percent shooting from three with the Pistons,” Swartz wrote.

“The Knicks could use Bogdanović in a number of ways. Adding him to a starting lineup with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson gives everyone more breathing room. The 6’7″ forward can also play backup 4 in smaller lineups, especially with Obi Toppin now dealt to the Indiana Pacers,” he added.

Stephen Curry Lauds New Knicks Addition

Stephen Curry spoke glowingly of his former Golden State Warriors teammate Donte DiVincenzo, who landed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Knicks in free agency.

“The Knicks got a good one and I’m happy that he got his fair share of that CBA, too. So it was good,” Curry said of his former teammate via New York Daily News.