Knicks Fans Clown Star Trio After Embarrassing Performance

Now isn’t a fun time to be a New York Knicks fan – the team failed to make the playoffs last season, is currently embroiled in a never-ending pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, and on August 8, three of their players got embarrassed at a Pro-AM game in the city.

Despite Obi Toppin, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson all suiting up for the same team, the Knicks trio were unable to help lead their team to victory at the Pro City NYC Playoffs.

The Knicks trio of Obi Toppin (25 PTS), Jalen Brunson (24 PTS) & Julius Randle (18 PTS) put on a show at the Pro City NYC Playoffs. But ended up losing by 13 to a team with Jordan Aaron (40 PTS) & Jordan Washington (40 PTS) (Via @KnicksFanTv) pic.twitter.com/UjmrsrQp3n — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 9, 2022

Even with three NBA stars on the floor, the Knicks contingent couldn’t stop little-known players Jordan Aaron and Jordan Washington from both scoring 40 points apiece, as they torched their elite-level counterparts throughout the contest.

As you can imagine, Knicks fans were less than impressed with the outcome of this game, irrespective of it being pre-season, or the fact that some of their star players were simply playing to improve their fitness.

“That doesn’t bode well for you know, when they need to take on NBA teams,” Twitter user @DRockSports222 wrote on social media.

Knicks going 1-81 next year — Larry the Fisherman (@natefinger1) August 9, 2022

“Just love all those @J30_RANDLE bricks, can’t wait to see that and his mopey, selfish, me-first type attitude back at the garden this year,” @wtalbs Tweeted.

“NAAAH! The Knicks losing to unknowns is f***** CRAZY! Them boys are COOKED this season!,” @clew_fm commented.

Knicks Unwilling to Trade Derrick Rose

Regardless of how some members of the Knicks rotation faired in their recent Pro-Am game, New York has been steadfast in their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell – as they look to create a backcourt capable of leading the team back into the playoffs next season.

While the Jazz have been consistent in their asking price of multiple young players and a bevy of draft assets, the Knicks recently made the move of ensuring Utah is aware that Derrick Rose will not be included in any potential deal – even if it’s to make the salaries work – per The Atheltic’s Tony Jones via an August 5 episode of the HoopsHype podcast.

if the #knicks will Not Give up Rose Toppin or Quickley then why Not Give up Grimes I Love Grimes I Wouldn't want them to trade him Neither But we're Getting A superstar Back in Return you Have to Give up Somebody — larrymallory (@larrymallory520) August 6, 2022

“The Knicks don’t want to unload Derrick Rose. He’s long been a favorite of Tom Thibodeau. I know the Knicks want to hang onto him and Grimes. Those guys are priorities,” Jones said during the episode.

Rose participated in 26 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.2% from the perimeter.

Knicks Willing to Trade Obi Toppin

While Rose may be out of limits in any trade negotiation, it would appear the Knicks front office have no such reservations when it comes Obi Toppin – whose age, athleticism, and high upside should entice the Jazz during any potential negotiations.

According to a recent report by Jones when speaking with ESPN 700 on August 3, New York have been open to the possibility of parting ways with the forward as part of a larger package to land their primary target this off-season.

My take is that everyone is gonna benefit from playing with Jalen Brunson. Especially Obi Toppin. I also wanna see 5 out lineups with Julius Randle and Obi since the Knicks aren’t goin to trade Randle. https://t.co/KK8dexgnls — aka Matt Price (@CashWalken) August 9, 2022

“I can tell you that the Knicks are amenable to giving the Jazz Obi Toppin, who’s a really young and high-energy, high-ceiling power forward, but Quentin Grimes is a major sticking point at this point,” Jones said.

Toppin will be entering his third year in the NBA next season, and has shown improvements across the board – but given the fact the Jazz will be hitting the reset button should they trade Mitchell, it may be better for the young forwards continued development if he was included in the deal and provided a starting role on Will Hardy’s developing roster.