Knicks Are Betting Favorites to Land 2-Time NBA Scoring Champion

The last time the New York Knicks went to the NBA Finals, Larry Johnson and Latrell Sprewell were still playing while James Dolan was in his first year owning the team.

Over two decades since that 1999 Cinderella run, the Knicks are well-positioned to get another title shot if Joel Embiid forces his way to New York.

The Knicks have been installed as the odds-on favorites to land the reigning MVP and two-time scoring champion in a potential mega-trade after Embiid’s interview discussing his future made the rounds on social media.

Joel Embiid Next Team (if not PHI) New York Knicks +200

Brooklyn Nets +250

Dallas Mavericks +350

New Orleans Pelicans +450

Miami Heat +550

Los Angeles Lakers +650

Utah Jazz +850

Oklahoma City Thunder +1000 pic.twitter.com/YN19tCwpxD — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 17, 2023

In a July 13 interview with Maverick Carter discussing the launch of his Miniature Géant Studio, Embiid spoke about possibly playing for another team for the first time in his NBA career.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” the reigning NBA MVP told Carter. “I don’t know where that’s going to be — whether in Philly or anywhere else — I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and then you think about the next one. It’s not easy. It takes more than one, two, three guys. You got to have good people around you. Every single day, I work hard to be at that level so I can produce and make it happen. Every single day I’m working towards that goal.”

If James Harden is traded without a superstar in return, Embiid might be the next to demand a trade that will signal a Sixers’ rebuild.

The Knicks have shown restraint in trade talks involving lesser stars as if they are saving all their trade chips for a superstar like Embiid to become available.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on the May 15 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast that “the Knicks believe putting Joel Embiid on that roster with Jalen Brunson as their second-best player would give them a legitimate chance to win championships.”

What a Joel Embiid Trade Could Look Like

Embiid’s four-year, $196 million supermax extension kicks in next season with a $59 million player option in the final year (2026-27 season).

Any potential trade talks for the 29-year-old All-NBA center, if he asks out and Sixers agree to deal him this offseason, would most likely require more than what the Phoenix Suns have paid for a 34-year-old Kevin Durant, who was also on a similar four-year deal — four unprotected first-round picks, one pick swap, and two young players on the rise (Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson).

The Knicks have eight tradable draft picks and a mix of young players, making them a strong favorite.

Stephen Curry Speaks Highly of Donte DiVincenzo

Stephen Curry spoke glowingly of his former Golden State Warriors teammate Donte DiVincenzo, who landed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Knicks in free agency.

“The Knicks got a good one and I’m happy that he got his fair share of that CBA, too. So it was good,” Curry said of his former teammate via New York Daily News.

DiVincenzo was a vital cog of the Warriors’ bench last season, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on 39.7 percent shooting as one of their top reserves last season.

He is reunited with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York.