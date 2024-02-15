Knicks Front Office’s Outlook on LeBron James Revealed

The idea of LeBron James having a championship parade in downtown Manhattan as he rides the sunset in New York does not appeal to the Knicks‘ front office.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Knicks management did not respond to James’ overtures nor hatch a plan to lure the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to move from Hollywood to Broadway.

Despite all the focus on James’ recent trip to New York, where he sent all sorts of pro-Knicks signals that sparked speculation about that Broadway-worthy possibility, a league source indicated the Knicks’ brass has not discussed the prospect of adding James. Not only does the team lack the requisite salary cap space necessary to make room for James this summer, but the idea of the Knicks making moves to free up that sort of money would be seen internally as a serious setback to their long-term plan. While that could always change, it’s telling that the Knicks didn’t respond to James’ myriad messages by heading straight for the proverbial war room to figure out a plan to bring him to the Big Apple.

On Wednesday, February 14, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne dropped a bombshell that the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers took their shot at acquiring James this past February 8 trade deadline.

The Lakers and James’ camp shut down those ideas, according to the ESPN report.

James spurned the Knicks in 2010 free agency, choosing to sign with their rivals Miami Heat. This Knicks front office knows better, especially with James’ former agent, Leon Rose, at the helm.

Rose, the Knicks president, was James’ agent when he signed with the Heat 14 years ago.

LeBron James Considered Playing for Knicks in 2010

If not for Dwyane Wade’s pull, James could have been a Knick in 2010.

“During my free agency period in 2010, it was one of the teams that I looked at,” James said. “So I’ve had that thought in my career.”

James eventually spurned the Knicks and formed a superteam with Wade and Chris Bosh. Their Big 3 reached the NBA Finals thrice and won two titles.

The Knicks only had three postseason trips during that span, led by James’ friend Carmelo Anthony, but never reached the NBA Finals.

James, 39 sparked trade rumors by posting an hourglass emoji following the Lakers’ blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks on January 31. His agent, Rich Paul, denied those rumors.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” Paul was quoted telling ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on February 2.

James declined to clarify the context of that tweet when reporters pressed him. Asked if he already knew what to do with his $51.4 million player option for next season, he replied “No.”

It was an answer that will only fuel more speculations about his future with the Knicks having a ready-made championship roster waiting for that big star to pair with Jalen Brunson.

LeBron James Effusive in Praise of Jalen Brunson

Before James beat the Knicks on February 3, he lavishly praised Brunson for his well-deserved first All-Star berth.

“Jalen’s phenomenal,” James told reporters when asked about Brunson. “He’s phenomenal. Super happy for him, super proud of him. First-time All-Star. Seen his emotion after the last game I think that’s just super cool. Super dope, very humble kid,” James said. “I played against Rick [Brunson] as well. So kind of weird in that sense.”

Brunson made as an All-Star reserve after narrowly losing to Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard for a starting spot at the Eastern Conference team’s backcourt.