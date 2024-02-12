Shorthanded Knicks Get Much Needed Help to Fill Donut Hole

A much-needed help finally arrives for the shorthanded New York Knicks after losing to the Indiana Pacers 125-111 on February 10 with a donut-size hole in their middle.

Jericho Sims is set to return when the Knicks visit the Houston Rockets on Monday, February 12, while Isiah Hartenstein has been upgraded to questionable after missing Saturday’s loss with a sore Achilles.

Sims missed the last two games with illness.

Left with only Precious Achiuwa and the 38-year-old Taj Gibson to patrol the paint, the Knicks fell to the Pacers despite the return of Jalen Brunson and the arrival of Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic via trade.

Indiana took advantage of New York’s decimated frontline with a 41-32 rebounding edge. The Knicks’ rim protection also suffered as the Pacers were plus-8 in second-chance points and took the same advantage in inside scoring.

“We’ve had to count on our defense and our rebounding and it’s one of the few times we’ve been outrebounded all year,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau lamented after the game.

The return of Sims and potentially Hartenstein brings hope to the Knicks to get back on track.

“We have to be consistent,” Thibodeau added. “Our margin of error is small right now. So we have to play extremely hard, tough and smart.”

The Knicks have one more game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, February 14, before the All-Star break. The midseason classic buys the Knicks more time for their injured players.

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will begin on-court activities after the All-Star break while Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) will both be re-evaluated next month.

Bojan Bogdanovic’s Knicks Debut, Alec Burks Return

Bogdanovic, the much-ballyhooed Knicks trade acquisition, struggled offensively in his Garden debut.

The veteran forward only hit 3 of 10 from the field for 11 points off the bench. The Knicks were outscored by 10 during his 33 minutes on the floor.

The returning Alec Burks, who is already familiar with Thibodeau’s system, fared much better.

Burks fired 22 points off the bench. He shot 7 of 14 from the field including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that made the game interesting. But he also finished with a negative net rating (minus-4).

“I thought for the first game [with Bogdanovic and Burks], there were some obviously good things and obviously there’s a lot for them to adjust to. As a team, I think we have to do a lot better,” Thibodeau said.

Josh Hart Warned Bojan Bogdanovic

Josh Hart put Bogdanovic on notice after the Knicks pulled off the deal to acquire the veteran forward and Burks at the February 8 trade deadline.

“(Burks) knows what to expect,” Hart said via The Athletic before Bogdanovic’s Knicks debut. “Bojan — hoooo, that boy in for it.”

Bogdanovic received a warm welcome from the Knicks fans when he subbed at 4:12 left in the first quarter against the Pacers.

The 34-year-old Bogdanovic, however, missed his first two attempts. He made his first basket as a Knick in the second quarter, drilling a 3-pointer from the right elbow. Then he missed five of his last seven attempts.

Clearly, Bogdanovic needs more time to adjust.