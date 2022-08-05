Knicks ‘Held Talks’ on Wild 3-Team Blockbuster Deal: Report

Donovan Mitchell remains the New York Knicks‘ number one target heading into the new season, although it does seem like talks have stalled in recent weeks.

However, according to an August 5 report by HoopsHype’s Michael A Scotto, the Knicks were part of recent discussions involving both the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers in trying to figure out the framework for a three-team deal.

“The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work,” Scotto wrote.

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. https://t.co/AejGhQPKVK — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 5, 2022

Given the amount of draft compensation, the Jazz is looking to receive for Mitchell, and the Knicks’ reluctance to give up their entire stockpile of future assets, adding a third team into the mix makes perfect sense. Assuming both the Knicks and Lakers are willing to part with multiple draft picks, the Jazz could be inclined to finally pull the trigger on entering a full rebuild before the season begins.

Lakers Hold Interest in Cam Reddish

Outside of the three-team deal that was discussed, the Lakers have also shown interest in potentially acquiring Cam Reddish from the Knicks – be it as part of a larger deal, or as a stand-alone trade.

“The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks, and Raptors at the time,” Scotto reported in his August 5 article.

REPORT: The Los Angeles Lakers have “had interest” in trading for Cam Reddish. (via @MikeAScotto, https://t.co/d2Dfb7SXzJ) pic.twitter.com/mjaHEWfDAn — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 5, 2022

Reddish struggled for a consistent role in New York last season but did come off the bench in 15 games, providing the Knicks with averages of 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game while struggling mightily from the perimeter, hitting just 25.8% of his three-point attempts.

Reddish also faced an uphill battle to earn playing time, as according to a February 7 report by the New York Post’s Marc Berman, head coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t want the Knicks to acquire the 22-year-old wing.

“From my understanding, Thibs didn’t want him and they did it anyway,’’ An NBA source told Berman.

Talks Between New York and Utah Have Stalled

Beyond the discussion of a three-team trade, it would appear that conversations between the Knicks and Jazz have reached an impasse, resulting in both parties walking away from the negotiating table.

"As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/DXLoEicg9v — The Rally (@TheRally) July 29, 2022

“As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out…I’m told there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks,” Charania said during a July 29 appearance on The Rally.

While talks between the two organizations may have stalled in recent weeks, there’s every reason to believe that both parties want to reach a conclusion in this trade saga, as it holds benefits for each side. Yet, with training camp fast approaching, there is a very real possibility that these negotiations could drag on into the start of the upcoming season – and that doesn’t do either team much good.