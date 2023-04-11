Knicks Implored to Up The Tempo in Playoffs

Throughout the regular season, a large portion of New York’s offense came courtesy of isolation plays, and while that playstyle is often prevalent in the postseason, Tom Thibodeau and his coaching staff will likely be looking for additional scoring avenues.
According to Bleacher Reports, Mo Dakhil, the Knicks could find additional success in the playoffs by looking to score in transition more often.
“The Knicks are 16th in frequency of transition plays, but they are going to need more of them come playoff time,” Dakhil wrote. “Opponents can more easily scheme against isolation-heavy offenses than motion sets, meaning New York’s offense is more likely to get bogged down if it can’t get out and run…If the Knicks want to advance in the playoffs, they are going to need to find a way to generate a few more easy baskets on a nightly basis.”
Fortunately for the Knicks, they boast a plethora of athletic talent, including the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson, so if they can generate turnovers or attack straight off of rebounds, transition baskets might be a good points generator for them.
Julius Randle Aiming For First-Round Return
Julius Randle NBA Ranks this season
• 7th in Points • 6th in Rebounds • 8th in 3-Pointers
“Multiple sources have told Hoops Wire that Randle is targeting a return for Game 1. But for now, his status appears to be very much in limbo,” Amico wrote.
Randle has been outstanding for the Knicks this season, producing an impressive statline of 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range.
Cavaliers Planning For Jalen Brunson
Cavs vs Hornets Post Game: J.B. Bickerstaff
When the postseason begins, Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell will be going head-to-head for the second straight year, albeit with new teams. Yet, according to Cleveland’s head coach, JB Bicketstaff, Brunson’s recent performances against his team have given them a chance to study his game and game plan accordingly.
“The game that Jalen Brunson had put us on high alert,” Bickerstaff said. “I think that’s a good thing for us. To have that appropriate fear of your opponent…We’ll use it, we’ll watch the film, we’ll figure it out, and we’ll be better.”
Brunson ended the regular season with 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from deep, narrowing missing out on an All-Star selection that would have ensured the Knicks had two players at the event, due to Randle’s participation.
The Knicks will need Brunson to be the best version of himself if they’re going to have a shot of progressing deeper into the playoffs, but given how they’ve already defeated Cleveland on three occasions this season, they will likely enter the contest full of confidence.