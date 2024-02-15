Tom Thibodeau Gives Key Update on Knicks Injuries

The New York Knicks limped to the NBA All-Star break with four straight losses, including the Valentine’s Day massacre in Orlando — 118-100 — at the hands of the Magic.

But the good news is the break will give them time to recover and get half of their injured players back.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau expects Bojan Bogdanovic (sore left calf), Donte DiVincenzo (sore hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (sore Achilles) to be ready when they resume their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 22 on the road.

“We get guys coming back and just prepare for the start [after All-Star break] like what are the things that we need to shore up? What are the things we can get better at and then lock into our opponents? So there’s a lot of work to be done,” Thibodeau told reporters after Wednesday’s loss. “But I think it’s a good opportunity to take a break and recharge after the amount of games they have been in and traveled to. You want to take advantage of that as well.”

The status other half of their injury list — Julius Randle (right shoulder), OG Anunoby (right elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) — will also get clarity after the All-Star break.

Julius Randle ‘Meeting All Milestones’

The biggest question mark hanging above the Knicks season is Randle. Their three-time All-Star forward is on a mission this season with the way things ended last season.

Randle is raring to flip the script in the postseason. But another serious injury is threatening to keep him ineffective in the games that matter.

Thibodeau, however, believes Randle will return faster than expected.

“He’s doing very well overall. And the thing that’s unfortunate; he was playing at such a high level when he took on the injury. And I said it at the time, the one great thing about him is he’s in great shape.

“So, I think that makes it — not easier; it’s never easy to come back, but because of the fact that he’s in great shape, I think coming back happens faster because of that,” Thibodeau said on February 13 via New York Post.

Randle’s presence on the Knicks bench during their last couple of home games is a positive sign. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

“It’s going to be constant evaluation. He’s doing well. Progressing. Meeting all the milestones,” Thibodeau added. “So when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. But that’s another benefit of that break coming. … Julius doesn’t sit out with soreness. If he can play, he’s going to play.”

Knicks Haven’t Discussed Potential LeBron James Pursuit

Wednesday’s ESPN report of the Golden State Warriors and 76ers’ attempt to trade for LeBron James at the trade deadline will not be the last thing we’re going to hear about such a bold move.

Naturally, all eyes are on the Knicks, who have been saving up their draft capital to land a superstar to pair with their All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson. But according to The Athletic, James hasn’t been a topic of their front office meetings.

Despite all the focus on James’ recent trip to New York, where he sent all sorts of pro-Knicks signals that sparked speculation about that Broadway-worthy possibility, a league source indicated the Knicks’ brass has not discussed the prospect of adding James. Not only does the team lack the requisite salary cap space necessary to make room for James this summer, but the idea of the Knicks making moves to free up that sort of money would be seen internally as a serious setback to their long-term plan. While that could always change, it’s telling that the Knicks didn’t respond to James’ myriad messages by heading straight for the proverbial war room to figure out a plan to bring him to the Big Apple.

James, 39, has a $51.4 million player option for next season.