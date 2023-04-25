Knicks Lack Assets to Land Western Conference Superstar: NBA Exec

The New York Knicks are just one win away from progressing to the second round of the playoffs, where a matchup against either the Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks awaits.

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the playoffs, Knicks fans can look back on this as a successful season. Not only has New York returned to the playoffs, but they look like a roster that’s progressing toward the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Of course, that rise to the top could be expedited by acquiring a superstar this summer.

Anthony Davis has already posted-up 27 times these playoffs—9 more times than the 2nd most. He’s produced 0.52 points per possession which is the worst of any player with at least 8+ post-ups… LeBron James currently has 2.00 points per possession on post-ups. Scored all 6 times pic.twitter.com/C7afAwteUp — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 25, 2023

Unfortunately, according to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, one superstar who is unlikely to land with the Knickerbockers is Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

“It would be a big surprise if they put him on the market; let’s make that clear,” The executive said. “But even with his injury history, everyone is going to be interested in AD if they want to move him…The Knicks? Yeah. But again, what is the key piece? Jalen Brunson? Julius Randle? R.J. Barrett? The Lakers are not taking any of that back for AD.”

Given how the Knicks are building around the talents of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, it’s unlikely they would pursue a deal for Davis in the first place, yet no one can deny his ability to improve a franchise when healthy.

Jalen Brunson Sends Strong Message to Teammates

When speaking to reporters following the Knicks’ April 24 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brunson was clear in his assessment of the series, noting that New York’s first-round playoff battle wasn’t over.

Obi Toppin + Jalen Brunson + Josh Hart + RJ + Mitch | NY Knicks Media Availability (April 23, 2023)

“It’s not over,” Brunson said. “It’s not even close to being over. We’ll continue to keep focusing on one day at a time, and there’s nothing to celebrate. There’s nothing to be truly happy about, so, obviously, we’d won tonight and be one step closer, but we have to continue to have that same mindset, mentality that we have over the past couple of games.”

Brunson, 26, has been leading the charge for the Knicks during the postseason, averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5 assists per game while shooting 53.6% from two-point range.

Kendrick Perkins Casts Doubt on Knicks

During an April 24 edition of ESPN’s First Take, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins shared his reasons why he doesn’t believe the Knicks are ready to challenge for the Eastern Conference.

“Playoff Brunson” is a Top 5 player in these Playoffs and he’s Major reason why the Knicks are a HUGE Threat to the Top 3 seeds in the Eastern Conference!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/b6g0NoADAB — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 24, 2023

“Let me tell you why I feel so confident in the Knicks right now to get a [series] victory against any of those top teams [Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers] in the Eastern Conference,” Perkins said.

While Perkins has a point, there is still a chance the Knicks can progress to the conference finals. Right now, the Milwaukee Bucks are losing their series to the Miami Heat 3-1, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are likely going to face each other in the second round.

As such, if the Knicks can finish off the Cavaliers and overcome the Heat, they will be in the conference finals – although that is still a long way away, as Brunson reminded his teammates.